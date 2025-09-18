Tennessee Football Commit Brayden Rouse Leaves Message for Clemson Commit Dre Quinn
The Tennessee Volunteers played host to a plethora of different players at the high school level for their first SEC home game of the college football season, as they took on the Georgia Bulldogs in a game that they were defeated. They were defeated in overtime, but that didn't stop the recruits from having an awesome time.
One of the recruits that was on campus is a commit by the name of Brayden Rouse. Rouse is one of the more electric commits in the class, as he is someone with true potential to see the field early on at Tennessee. He is a star and is one of their better commits in the class.
He caught up with Vols On SI following the visit. Here is what he had to say when speaking to Vols On SI.
"I think the visit went well, even with the loss, it still was a good competitive game, and I still had fun".
He then went into detail to describe what the Tennessee Volunteers atmosphere was like for the Tennessee vs Georgia game. Here is what he had to say when speaking with Vols On SI following his trip.
"The atmosphere was electric!"
You don't have to worry about a guy like Brayden Rouse de-committing, as he is solidified in his commitment, but what did this visit do for him?
"My decision has been solidified, but this just makes me even more sure."
He had the chance to talk to multiple different commits, but who did he talk to the most when speaking to people both on and off the visit. He provided three names that are committed.
"I talk to the backers the most. TJ and B-Law. But obviously, my teammate (Jowell Combay) as well."
He has a player in m ind that he wants tpo be able yo flip, as he leaves a message for the talented prospect. Here is what he had to sya when speaking to Vols On SI.
"I’ve been trying to get Dre Quinn. My message to him is “come be apart of a new legacy!”
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs UAB
- Coveted 2027 EDGE Rashad Steets Talks Visit with Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Commit Amazed with Atmosphere Following Visits Elsewhere
- Tennessee Baseball Lands Heralded In-State Recruit
- 2027 In-state Defender Kenneth Simon II Details Visit with Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee DB Edrees Farooq In His Tuesday Media Press Conference
- Should Tennessee Football's Performance vs Georgia End RB Position Battle?
- Tennessee Football RB Target David Segarra Talks Vols Visit
- Tennessee Football's Chris Brazzell On Pace to Outperform Jalin Hyatt's Biletnikoff Season
- How Tennessee Football History Shows Promising Future for Chris Brazzell
- Tennessee Football Commit Javonte Smith "Itching To Be In Orange" Following Visit
- Tennessee Football at "Top of List" for local defensive back after visit