Tennessee Football Commit Braylon Outlaw Recaps His Visit Following 865 LIVE
Tennessee Volunteers football commit Braylon Outlaw shares his visit statements with Vols On SI following the annual 865 Live event
The Tennessee Volunteers hosted many top targets and prospects in the 2026 class as part of their annual 865 Live that happens in the off-season every year. On this visit, Tennessee football commit Braylon Outlaw made his way back to campus for another visit.
Outlaw is a three-star linebacker commit from Pike Road High School in Pike Road, Alabama. Outlaw has been committed to the Vols since November 8th, 2024, and has visited multiple times since he committed. The 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker is the lone linebacker commit in the class.
Following his visit, the Pike Road linebacker caught up with Vols On SI to detail his visit.
"It was a great visit because it was overall just a fun time hanging out with all the coaches and other Tennessee commits and recruits," Outlaw stated to Vols On SI.
Outlaw already has another visit with the Vols planned as he will be visiting for his official visit in June. This will be the next step in his recruiting process. The talented prospect will be visiting June 20th-22nd for his official visit. That will be the same weekend as many of the nation's best players and Tennessee's top targets like Brayden Rouse, Savion Hiter, Craig Tutt, and many more. They will also have many commits on campus, such as Faizon Brandon, Gabriel Osenda, and Carson Sneed.
The Vols commit has also voiced a possible visit to another SEC school, as he is interested in what they may have to offer. That school is Ole Miss, which is the same football program run by former Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin.
"They asked where my head was at about Ole Miss, and to let them know if I am seriously considering them," said the Tennessee commit.
The Vols will hope to keep him away from Ole Miss and away from visiting anywhere as a whole. The Vols also look to add more to their linebacker room as they will have the chance to land some of the better prospects, such as Brayden Rouse, who could bring a lot to the Tennessee program alongside Outlaw.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs Syracuse Listed as Major Game to Watch in Week One of College Football
- Tennessee vs Arkansas - Volunteers Hoping to Break Conference Series Streak
- Tennessee Vol Rickey Gibson Uses NIL Earnings to Donate to Former High School
- College Football Analyst Believes Tennessee Volunteers Won't Reach 10 Wins in 2025
- Tennessee Volunteers Neyland Stadium Listed as Top 3 Atmosphere in College Football
- Jonaz Walton Shuts Down Recruitment - Cancels Visit With Tennessee Volunteers
- College Baseball Coach Takes Shot at Tennessee's Transfer Portal Acquisitions
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Listed as Top-5 Transfer Portal Player
- In-State Star Brings Explosive Two-Way Skill Set to Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Set For Checker Neyland vs Georgia Bulldogs
- Latest NBA Mock Draft - Tennessee Vol Chaz Lanier Lands with Sacramento Kings
- Tennessee’s 2025 RB Trio Could Be Among SEC’s Best
- Tennessee Basketball Transfer Portal Target Duke Miles Commits to SEC Rival
- Tennessee Football 5-Star Recruiting Target De-Commits From USC Trojans