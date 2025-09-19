Tennessee Football Commit Looking Forward to Playing in Front of Fanbase
The Tennessee football program hosted a large amount of visitors, including the recruits that are committed to playing for the Vols in the next part of their athletic careers, last weekend as the hosted conference rival Georgia.
Jamyan Theodore, an in-state defensive back commit, was one of the commits in attendance that was impressed with the electric environment surrounding the program that he is in line to play for next season.
"It was amazing; the crowd was electric and the fans were amazing!" he told Vols on SI. "I definitely loved the environment and how its gets rocking. Can’t wait to be able to play with that type of crowd."
Despite Theodore already being a high school senior that is committed to the program, the coaching staff at Tennessee, under head coach Josh Heupel, is continuing to recruit him as a priority target.
"I feel like they've done a great job so far of staying in contact with me, you know talking to my parents, making sure they call my parents. They call me all the time, so our relationship continues to grow. I'm blessed that Tennessee still recognizes me, even though I'm committed, just grateful for them," he previously told the site.
The length, physicality, and versatility that Theodore plays with was attractive to defensive backs coach Willie Martinez, who quickly made him a priority after getting him on campus for a visit.
That skillset has allowed for him to shut down his side of the field against oppinents from all over the country as he grows in his leadership role for Baylor High School, including as a playmaking receiver.
"I think my senior season has been very quiet. Teams haven’t been throwing my way so it’s been pretty quiet," the commit said to Vols on SI. "I’m just staying there for my team and continuing to be the leader they need me to be while also helping out on the offensive side of the ball."
