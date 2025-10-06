Tennessee Recruiting Prospect Names Three Standout Programs
The Tennessee volunteers have been targeting the class of 2027 very heavily. This includes the wide receiver position, where one of the more underrated prospects in the country resides. That prospect being from the state of Mississippi.
Sheldon Isaac is one of the better players in the state of Mississippi and is a very talented wide receiver. He recently caught up with Vols On SI to detail the latest in his recruitment.
"Going great. I'm liking how the coaches stay in contact with me." He then would provide insight on which coaches have been staying in contact with him the most. "The coaches I speak with are Coach DC and Coach Kelsey Pope."
Will the Tennessee Volunteers target be visiting anytime soon?
"Yes sir, I will be there at the next home game."
Which schools have started to be a priority for the talented prospect? He detailed more when speaking to Vols On SI.
"Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State. Tennessee is top 3 because I like how the wide receiver coach stays in contact with me and how they throw the ball a lot."
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II Named To Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Bye Week Press Conference
- 2027 Blue-Chip DB Joshua Dobson Talks Tennessee Football
- Four-Star Forward Ralph Scott Commits to Tennessee Basketball
- Tennessee's Tony Vitello Linked to Manager Job in MLB
- 2027 Quarterback Prospect Schedules Tennessee Football Gameday Visit
- In-state 2027 Safety High on Tennessee Football with Commitment Approaching
- Tennessee Football's Joshua Josephs Named Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week
- PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee’s Win Over Mississippi State
- AP College Football Rankings - Tennessee's New Position Following Win over Miss State
- Everything Joshua Josephs and Tyre West Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State
- Everything DeSean Bishop and Colton Hood Jr. Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State