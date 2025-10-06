Volunteer Country

Tennessee Recruiting Prospect Names Three Standout Programs

This Tennessee Volunteers prospect named the Tennessee Volunteers as a standout program

Caleb Sisk

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel greets fans during the Vol Walk prior to the game against the UAB Blazers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
The Tennessee volunteers have been targeting the class of 2027 very heavily. This includes the wide receiver position, where one of the more underrated prospects in the country resides. That prospect being from the state of Mississippi.

Sheldon Isaac is one of the better players in the state of Mississippi and is a very talented wide receiver. He recently caught up with Vols On SI to detail the latest in his recruitment.

"Going great. I'm liking how the coaches stay in contact with me." He then would provide insight on which coaches have been staying in contact with him the most. "The coaches I speak with are Coach DC and Coach Kelsey Pope."

Will the Tennessee Volunteers target be visiting anytime soon?

"Yes sir, I will be there at the next home game."

Which schools have started to be a priority for the talented prospect? He detailed more when speaking to Vols On SI.

"Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State. Tennessee is top 3 because I like how the wide receiver coach stays in contact with me and how they throw the ball a lot."

CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

