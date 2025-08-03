Volunteer Country

Texas A&M Lands Jayce Johnson - 2027 QBs to Know for Tennessee Vols

Brooks Austin

Four-star QB, Jayce Johnson
Four-star QB, Jayce Johnson

The Tennessee Volunteers have missed out on the potential commitment of 2027 QB, Jayce Johnson. It’s still early in this class, let’s take a look at the Vols options. 

The Tennessee Volunteers have had no problems landing quarterbacks since the arrival of Josh Heupel in Knoxville. They landed their five-star guy in 2023 with Nico Iamaleava, and they landed their guy in 2025 in the form of George MacIntyre. They will do as much again in 2026 with Faizon Brandon. 

So, who will be their blue-chip prospect in the 2027 class? Well, oine of their primary targets, Jayce Johnson, is officially off the board today. Johnson, a 4-star out of Lowndes, Ga. has committed to Texas A&M. 

Let’s take a look at some of the names to pay attention to as things in the 2027 class begin to heat up. 

2027 QB Names to Know for Tennessee Vols 

  • Malachi Zeigler, QB - Benton, LA
  • Blake Roskopf, QB - Goodyear, AZ
  • Israel Abrams, QB - Arilington Heights, IL
  • Derrick Baker, QB - Alpharetta, GA

Sources have indicated to On SI that other QBs are liable to arrive on the board. They are still very much evaluating the class it seems.

Brooks Austin
BROOKS AUSTIN

