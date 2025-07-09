Volunteer Country

What Are The Vols Getting In Jowell Combay?

Tennessee adds another commitment from Kell High School

Josh Greer

Tennessee Vols 3-Star Safety Jowell Combay
Tennessee Vols 3-Star Safety Jowell Combay / Jowell Combay
The Tennessee Volunteers have landed another key piece for their defensive future with the commitment of Jowell Combay, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety out of Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia.

PROSPECT: Jowell Combay
PROJECTED POSITION: Safety
VITALS: 6-foot2, 190 Pounds
SCHOOL: Kell High School (Marietta, Georgia)

Combay, a rising prospect in the 2026 class, is rated an 88 overall by 247Sports and holds a .8793 composite rating, placing him among the top 50 safeties in the country and top 55 players in Georgia. After receiving offers from Wisconsin, South Carolina, Missouri, and Oklahoma State, Combay made his official visit to Knoxville on June 20 and has now shut down his recruitment, committing to the Vols.

A “Missile” in the Secondary

According to one coach close to the recruitment, “Jowell is a natural at the position. Big, fast and instinctive. He’s like 200 pounds in high school and tracks like a center fielder.” That same coach believes Combay could evolve into a “220-pound missile” at the next level—an imposing presence with elite range and physicality.

What sets Combay apart, beyond the size and athleticism, is his football IQ and composure. “He learns super fast and communicates like a college player already,” the coach added. The praise didn’t stop there—he even drew a comparison to Georgia standout KJ Bolden, calling Combay a potential “All-SEC player as a freshman in the right situation.”

“Think he can be an All-SEC player as a freshman in the right situation like KJ Bolden at Georgia. I got to know KJ as a HS player and they have a lot of the same demeanor and I think Jowell is so steady mentally... he’s at an advantage when he gets to college.”

The commitment continues the momentum that secondary coach Willie Martinez has built on the recruiting trail. The Vols’ defensive staff is targeting physical, high-IQ players who can contribute early, and Combay fits that mold to perfection.

As the 2026 class continues to take shape, landing an SEC-ready talent like Combay helps solidify Tennessee’s future defensive backfield. With his size, smarts, and leadership potential, don’t be surprised if Combay sees early snaps once he arrives on Rocky Top.

Published
