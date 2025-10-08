Volunteer Country

How To Watch: #17 Lady Vols at #2 Texas Longhorns Volleyball

How to watch this important contest between two tough programs

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee’s Starr Williams (12) passes the ball during a volleyball match between Tennessee and Georgia, in Food City Center, September 24, 2025. Tennessee swept Georgia to open SEC play.
Tennessee’s Starr Williams (12) passes the ball during a volleyball match between Tennessee and Georgia, in Food City Center, September 24, 2025. Tennessee swept Georgia to open SEC play. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Lady Vols will be in action on Wednesday, which will be an important contest for them. WIth this being the case the Tennessee Vols will have the chance to shock the world, as they are entering this contest as the underdogs despite being ranked. The Lady Vols are currently ranked as the 17th team in the nation, but the team that is on the opposing side will be the Texas Longhorns, who currently boast a #2 ranking.

This will be a game that the Lady Vols will need to show up in their best form, because if they don't it could be an early night.

• Game Day: Wednesday, October 8th, 2025
• Where: Austin, Texas
• Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT
• TV: SECN+
• Stream: ESPN App

Published
