Tennessee Lady Vols Softball Dominate Carson Newman in Fall Scrimmage
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers were in action inside their home city of Knoxville, Tennessee, as they played some softball against Carson Newman in a scrimmage. This was a scrimmage that the Lady Vols were expected to win, and that is exactly what thye did.
Not only did the Lady Vols win, but they won by a lot. This game was a blowout in favor of the Tennessee Lady Vols. They won the contest 14-2 on Friday, before moving on to their next scrimmage, which is set for Saturday. This will be yet another chance for the Lady Vols to show their skills in the fall before their season begins in 2026.
