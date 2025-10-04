Volunteer Country

Tennessee Lady Vols Softball Dominate Carson Newman in Fall Scrimmage

The Tennessee Lady Vols win their Friday scrimmage against Carson Newman

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee's Charli Orsini (80) pitches against Radford during an NCAA college softball game on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee's Charli Orsini (80) pitches against Radford during an NCAA college softball game on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers were in action inside their home city of Knoxville, Tennessee, as they played some softball against Carson Newman in a scrimmage. This was a scrimmage that the Lady Vols were expected to win, and that is exactly what thye did.

Not only did the Lady Vols win, but they won by a lot. This game was a blowout in favor of the Tennessee Lady Vols. They won the contest 14-2 on Friday, before moving on to their next scrimmage, which is set for Saturday. This will be yet another chance for the Lady Vols to show their skills in the fall before their season begins in 2026.

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

