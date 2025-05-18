Volunteer Country

Tennessee Softball One Win Away from Super Regional Berth

The Lady Vols face Ohio State in the NCAA Regional Final with a third straight Super Regional berth on the line. First pitch is noon ET on ESPN2.

Lady Vols fans clap during a NCAA regional game between Tennessee and Ohio State at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 17, 2025.
Lady Vols fans clap during a NCAA regional game between Tennessee and Ohio State at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 17, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 7 seed Tennessee Lady Vols (42–14) are one win away from a third consecutive trip to the NCAA Super Regionals. They’ll face Ohio State (45–13–1) in the Knoxville Regional final on Saturday, May 18 at noon ET at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Tennessee secured its spot in the final with a 4–2 win over the Buckeyes on Friday, powered by a dominant outing from SEC Pitcher of the Year Karlyn Pickens. The sophomore ace recorded 10 strikeouts while allowing five hits, two walks, and just one earned run in a complete-game performance.

Ohio State advanced from the loser’s bracket on Friday evening with an 11–1 rout of Miami (Ohio), setting up a rematch with the Lady Vols. Due to the double-elimination format, a Tennessee victory would clinch the regional title. A loss would force a decisive winner-take-all game at 2:30.

The winner of the Knoxville Regional will face either Nebraska or Southeastern Louisiana in the Super Regionals. In a notable upset, Southeastern Louisiana eliminated No. 10 national seed LSU on Friday night.

Tennessee is seeking its third straight Super Regional appearance. Last season, the Lady Vols defeated Texas to earn their eighth trip to the Women’s College World Series. Their 2023 campaign ended in the Super Regionals against Alabama in a hard-fought three-game series.

