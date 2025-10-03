Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Sports Schedule 10/03/2025

Tennessee Volunteers sports schedule for a lovely Friday filled with events

Caleb Sisk

Smokey the dog is petted on the sidelines during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 13, 2025.
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for a major day when it comes to their sporting schedule. They are set to compete across multiple different sports, which will be very intriguing. We know that some Tennessee fans can't quite keep up with everything Vols related, which is why it is important for us to provide you with the Tennessee Vols sports schedule for the day.

Note for the Readers: Please remember that these are broken up into sections, so if one sport doesn't peak your interest you can't keep scrolling until you find one that does. Each event will have a little bit to know.

Tennis - Tennessee at Middle Tennessee State (All Day Event)

This is the first day of three, which will begin in Murfreesboro on Friday. The Tennessee Vols will hope to get their name on the win column against the in-state Blue Raiders, which is very important to the Orange and White early in the season.

Softball - Tennessee vs Carson Newman (6 P.M. EDT)

Karlyn Picken
Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens (23) throws a pitch during a Women's College World Series softball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 2, 2025. Texas won 2-0. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a scrimmage, and will be the perfect opportunity for these younger players to get the opportunity to see some game action. The real season is months away, but similar to the baseball schedule, the Vols will be competing in these events to help prep themselves moving forward. This game will be played at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Volleyball - Tennessee at LSU (8 P.M. EDT)

Tennessee Lady Vol
Tennessee’s Caroline Kerr (11) during a volleyball match between Tennessee and Georgia, in Food City Center, September 24, 2025. Tennessee swept Georgia to open SEC play. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This will be the main event for many on a hopefully nice Friday afternoon for everyone, as the volleyball unit takes on the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. This will be a major test for the Vols, as they are entering this game as the favorites, but anything can happen in SEC country. The Tigers are 8-5 while the Tennessee Vols enter this game 11-1.




Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

