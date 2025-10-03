Tennessee Volunteers Sports Schedule 10/03/2025
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for a major day when it comes to their sporting schedule. They are set to compete across multiple different sports, which will be very intriguing. We know that some Tennessee fans can't quite keep up with everything Vols related, which is why it is important for us to provide you with the Tennessee Vols sports schedule for the day.
Note for the Readers: Please remember that these are broken up into sections, so if one sport doesn't peak your interest you can't keep scrolling until you find one that does. Each event will have a little bit to know.
Tennis - Tennessee at Middle Tennessee State (All Day Event)
This is the first day of three, which will begin in Murfreesboro on Friday. The Tennessee Vols will hope to get their name on the win column against the in-state Blue Raiders, which is very important to the Orange and White early in the season.
Softball - Tennessee vs Carson Newman (6 P.M. EDT)
This is a scrimmage, and will be the perfect opportunity for these younger players to get the opportunity to see some game action. The real season is months away, but similar to the baseball schedule, the Vols will be competing in these events to help prep themselves moving forward. This game will be played at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Volleyball - Tennessee at LSU (8 P.M. EDT)
This will be the main event for many on a hopefully nice Friday afternoon for everyone, as the volleyball unit takes on the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. This will be a major test for the Vols, as they are entering this game as the favorites, but anything can happen in SEC country. The Tigers are 8-5 while the Tennessee Vols enter this game 11-1.
