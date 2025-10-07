Tennessee Volunteers Sports Schedule (10/07/2025)
The Tennessee Vols have yet another busy day, as two teams compete in the final round of their event, while another team carries on with their week long event. Here is what the sporting schedule looks like for the Tennessee Volunteers.
Women's Golf (Round 3 of the Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate)
Another round for the Tennessee Volunteers at the Cherokee Country Club in the state of Tennessee. This invitational is in Knoxville for the Lady Vols to get some action with.
Men's Golf (Round 3 of the Fighting Irish Classic)
The Men's Golf team will be back in action in the Fighting Irish Classic after playing both the first and second round yesterday. They will now play the third round today, which has the chnace to be very crucial for this event moving forward.
Men's Tennis (M15 Lexington Day 2 of 7)
The Vols will compete for their second day in a row in the city of Lexington, Kentucky for the M15 Lexington. The final day of this event is set for Sunday.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II Named To Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Bye Week Press Conference
- 2027 Blue-Chip DB Joshua Dobson Talks Tennessee Football
- Four-Star Forward Ralph Scott Commits to Tennessee Basketball
- Tennessee's Tony Vitello Linked to Manager Job in MLB
- 2027 Quarterback Prospect Schedules Tennessee Football Gameday Visit
- In-state 2027 Safety High on Tennessee Football with Commitment Approaching
- Tennessee Football's Joshua Josephs Named Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week
- PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee’s Win Over Mississippi State
- AP College Football Rankings - Tennessee's New Position Following Win over Miss State
- Everything Joshua Josephs and Tyre West Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State
- Everything DeSean Bishop and Colton Hood Jr. Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State