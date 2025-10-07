Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Sports Schedule (10/07/2025)

Three teams are set to compete in their own respective event on October 7th, 2025

Caleb Sisk

University of Tennessee mascot Smokey makes an appearance at Torch Night to welcome incoming UTK students at the Food City Center at Thompson-Boling Arena on August 17, 2025. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Torch Night, an annual celebration for new incoming students to UTK.
University of Tennessee mascot Smokey makes an appearance at Torch Night to welcome incoming UTK students at the Food City Center at Thompson-Boling Arena on August 17, 2025. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Torch Night, an annual celebration for new incoming students to UTK.

The Tennessee Vols have yet another busy day, as two teams compete in the final round of their event, while another team carries on with their week long event. Here is what the sporting schedule looks like for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Women's Golf (Round 3 of the Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate)

Another round for the Tennessee Volunteers at the Cherokee Country Club in the state of Tennessee. This invitational is in Knoxville for the Lady Vols to get some action with.

Men's Golf (Round 3 of the Fighting Irish Classic)

The Men's Golf team will be back in action in the Fighting Irish Classic after playing both the first and second round yesterday. They will now play the third round today, which has the chnace to be very crucial for this event moving forward.

Men's Tennis (M15 Lexington Day 2 of 7)

The Vols will compete for their second day in a row in the city of Lexington, Kentucky for the M15 Lexington. The final day of this event is set for Sunday.

Caleb Sisk
