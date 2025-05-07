Volunteer Country

Will Karlyn Pickens Be the Difference Maker for Tennessee Softball?

The Tennessee Volunteers will play their first game in the SEC Tournament as the 4th seed in the tournament on Thursday.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens (23) reacts to an out during a softball game between Tennessee and Auburn at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium at University of Tennessee, in Knoxville, Tenn., April 18, 2025.
Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens (23) reacts to an out during a softball game between Tennessee and Auburn at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium at University of Tennessee, in Knoxville, Tenn., April 18, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers will play their first game in the SEC Tournament as the 4th seed in the tournament on Thursday.

If the term "ace" was ever defined by a person it would be Karlyn Pickens who has been nothing short of dominant for the Tennessee Volunteers. The fastest throwing pitcher in college softball history has the chance to put the Tennessee softball team on her back as they start the SEC tournament on Thursday, May 8th with hopes of having a great run and winning theur second SEC tournament trophy in three seasons.

Pickens has an ERA of 0.96 this season as she has a 20-7 record with the Vols. She is one of the better pitchers in the country and has strikeout powers like none other. In 596 at bats, she has struck out 221 batters. That is a strikeout rate of 37%.

If the Vols make a run you can bet the player who helped make that happen is Pickens.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Uncategorized