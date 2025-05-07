Will Karlyn Pickens Be the Difference Maker for Tennessee Softball?
The Tennessee Volunteers will play their first game in the SEC Tournament as the 4th seed in the tournament on Thursday.
If the term "ace" was ever defined by a person it would be Karlyn Pickens who has been nothing short of dominant for the Tennessee Volunteers. The fastest throwing pitcher in college softball history has the chance to put the Tennessee softball team on her back as they start the SEC tournament on Thursday, May 8th with hopes of having a great run and winning theur second SEC tournament trophy in three seasons.
Pickens has an ERA of 0.96 this season as she has a 20-7 record with the Vols. She is one of the better pitchers in the country and has strikeout powers like none other. In 596 at bats, she has struck out 221 batters. That is a strikeout rate of 37%.
If the Vols make a run you can bet the player who helped make that happen is Pickens.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Vols Continue to Fall
- Tony Vitello Gets Ejected in Game Three of Auburn vs Tennessee Baseball
- Tennessee Football Transfer Addition Colton Hood's Stats at Colorado Goes Viral
- WATCH: Tennessee and Auburn Clear the Benches After Heated Exchange
- Tennessee Football Miss on Another Wide Receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Vols Guard Chaz Lanier Invited to the NBA Draft Combine
- Tennessee Sports Makes Professional Draft History Following NFL Draft
- Are the Tennessee Lady Vols Becoming a Powerhouse Again?
- Tennessee Vols Star Expected to Be Called Up By New York Mets
- Watch: Vols On SI Talks Tennessee Sports with "From The Bench Vols"
- Tennessee Set To Visit EDGE Rusher, Tristian Givens
- Los Angeles Lakers Predicted to Cut Ties With Tennessee Vol Dalton Knecht
- Star Thomas Has the Chance to be a Difference Maker for Tennessee Football