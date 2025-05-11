Former Lady Vols Set to Make Their Mark as 2025 WNBA Season Begins
The 2025 WNBA season is officially underway, with training camps beginning on April 27 and preseason action wrapping up this week. This year’s campaign brings an exciting new era to the league, including the debut of the Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA’s 13th franchise—marking the league’s first expansion since 2008.
With expansion comes opportunity—but also heightened competition.
Each of the 13 teams is allowed a maximum of 12 roster spots, making for a total of 156 players across the league. However, due to salary cap limitations, most teams will carry only 11 active players, making it notoriously difficult to crack a final roster—even for top collegiate talent. As a result, every training camp and preseason minute counts.
The final preseason game of the 2025 slate tips off Sunday, May 12, with the Toyota Antelopes taking on the New York Liberty at 10 p.m. ET on WNBA League Pass.
Former Tennessee Stars Across the League
Tennessee continues to be one of the premier pipelines to the WNBA, and several former Lady Vols are expected to play meaningful roles this season:
• Rickea Jackson – Los Angeles Sparks (2022–24)
• Jordan Horston – Seattle Storm (2019–23)
• Rae Burrell – Los Angeles Sparks (2018–22)
• Diamond DeShields – Connecticut Sun (2015–17)
• Isabelle Harrison – New York Liberty (2011–15)
• Mercedes Russell – Los Angeles Sparks (2013–18)
Leading the new wave is Rickea Jackson, the Sparks’ 2025 first-round pick who’s already making headlines following her electric preseason debut. Jackson led L.A. with 13 points in a win over Golden State and appears poised to take on a prominent role in her rookie year.
Tennessee’s legacy in the WNBA continues to grow, and with more talent emerging from Rocky Top, the program remains one of the sport’s strongest pipelines.
As the regular season approaches, all eyes are on the final cuts and depth chart battles as teams trim rosters in advance of opening night.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Vols Continue to Fall
- Tony Vitello Gets Ejected in Game Three of Auburn vs Tennessee Baseball
- Tennessee Football Transfer Addition Colton Hood's Stats at Colorado Goes Viral
- WATCH: Tennessee and Auburn Clear the Benches After Heated Exchange
- Tennessee Football Miss on Another Wide Receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Vols Guard Chaz Lanier Invited to the NBA Draft Combine
- Tennessee Sports Makes Professional Draft History Following NFL Draft
- Are the Tennessee Lady Vols Becoming a Powerhouse Again?
- Tennessee Vols Star Expected to Be Called Up By New York Mets
- Watch: Vols On SI Talks Tennessee Sports with "From The Bench Vols"
- Tennessee Set To Visit EDGE Rusher, Tristian Givens
- Los Angeles Lakers Predicted to Cut Ties With Tennessee Vol Dalton Knecht
- Star Thomas Has the Chance to be a Difference Maker for Tennessee Football