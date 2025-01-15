DJ Campbell Announces Return to Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns have been hit hard by losses to graduation and the NFL Draft in recent days.
But on Wednesday, they got a big win, with starting guard DJ Campbell announcing his return to the 40 Acres, despite a significant amount of NFL Draft speculation.
Campbell played in and started every game for the last two seasons the last two seasons, as well as appearing in seven games his freshman season, giving junior 37 starts over the last three seasons. He has played almost exclusively at right guard over his career and should stay there in 2025.
However, he would have the versatility to move to the left side if that's where the Longhorns felt he would be better utilized with their new-look offensive line.
Campbell will be the lone starter returning to the offensive front, which is losing tackles Kelvin Banks and Cam Williams, center Jake Majors, and guard Hayden Connor to the NFL.
Fortunately for the Longhorns, they won't be totally without experience returning around Campbell either, with Cole Hutson - who rotated a good deal with Campbell throughout the year - also set to return, and likely move to center. The Horns will also get back tackle Trevor Goosby, who is projected to start at left tackle next season.
Texas will also return Andre Cojoe and Malik Agbo at tackle, and Jaydon Chatman, Neto Umeozulu and Nate Kibble at guard - the three of which will likely battle for the guard spot opposite of Campbell next season.
