Longhorns Country

DJ Campbell Announces Return to Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns got a big win on Wednesday with the announcement of DJ Campbell returning to the 40 Acres.

Matt Galatzan

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman DJ Campbell (52) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium.
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman DJ Campbell (52) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns have been hit hard by losses to graduation and the NFL Draft in recent days.

But on Wednesday, they got a big win, with starting guard DJ Campbell announcing his return to the 40 Acres, despite a significant amount of NFL Draft speculation.

Campbell played in and started every game for the last two seasons the last two seasons, as well as appearing in seven games his freshman season, giving junior 37 starts over the last three seasons. He has played almost exclusively at right guard over his career and should stay there in 2025.

DJ Campbell
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman DJ Campbell (52) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, he would have the versatility to move to the left side if that's where the Longhorns felt he would be better utilized with their new-look offensive line.

Campbell will be the lone starter returning to the offensive front, which is losing tackles Kelvin Banks and Cam Williams, center Jake Majors, and guard Hayden Connor to the NFL.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, they won't be totally without experience returning around Campbell either, with Cole Hutson - who rotated a good deal with Campbell throughout the year - also set to return, and likely move to center. The Horns will also get back tackle Trevor Goosby, who is projected to start at left tackle next season.

Texas will also return Andre Cojoe and Malik Agbo at tackle, and Jaydon Chatman, Neto Umeozulu and Nate Kibble at guard - the three of which will likely battle for the guard spot opposite of Campbell next season.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

ADVERTISING

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Arch Manning Era Officially Under Way After Quinn Ewers Declares for NFL Draft

MORE: 'He Changed My Life': Jahdae Barron Delivers Heartfelt Message to Steve Sarkisian

MORE: NFL Draft Analyst Gives Texas QB Quinn Ewers Brutally Honest Advice

MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden's Reaction Speaks Volumes About Michael Taaffe

MORE: Texas Longhorns' Colin Simmons Appears to Announce His Return

Published |Modified
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/Football