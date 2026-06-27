Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 68 Ethan Higgins

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 68 days to go, let's meet UCF's offensive lineman Ethan Higgins:

1. Who is Ethan Higgins?

Position: Offensive Lineman

Class: Redshirt Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6 / 270 pounds

Hometown: Brooksville, Florida

High School: Hernando Christian Academy

Higgins was a three-sport athlete at Hernando Christian Academy, playing basketball and baseball in addition to football. He was joined on all three teams by his younger brother, Brandon Higgins, who began his own college football career last season at the NAIA's Webber International University, also as an offensive lineman. This season, he is transferring to Sul Ross State, a Division II school in Alpine, Texas, according to a June 3 Instagram post.

2. What did he do last season?

Higgins was a member of the scout team, though he did see the field in one game last season against North Carolina A&T. It was the first time he entered a game in his college football career.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Considering Higgins has just one game of college football experience in three seasons in Orlando, he is likely not going to be a part of offensive line coach AJ Blazek's "eight or nine guys" that take a majority of the snaps during the season.

However, given that he saw time in the Knights' game against an FCS opponent last season, Higgins could very well make an appearance in the Knights’ season-opener against Bethune-Cookman, which would be the second appearance of his college football career. Any more appearances after this hinge on his progress during fall camp.

Even if he does only make one appearance in 2026, however, a scout team role would still see him work with and assist in the development of the Knights' young linemen like Kasiyah Charlton, RaiShaun McHaney and Amahn Williams.

Click a name below and catch up on the rest of the list:

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson