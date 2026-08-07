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Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 27 Nicholas Antoine

With 27 days to go until the 2026 UCF football season kicks off, learn more about the players wearing the Knights' No. 27 jersey: defensive back Nicholas Antoine.
Bryson Turner|
Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost walks into the venue before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost walks into the venue before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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UCF Knights

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 27 days to go, let's meet UCF defensive back Nicholas Antoine:

  1. Who is Nicholas Antoine?
  2. What did he do last season?
  3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

1. Who is Nicholas Antoine?

Position: Defensive Back

Class: Redshirt Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4 / 205 pounds

Hometown: Daytona Beach, Florida

High School: Mainland High School

After spending time on the football, basketball and track and field teams for Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Antoine elected to stay in central Florida by committing to the Knights before the 2022 season. Under Gus Malzahn, Antoine never saw the field, spending his first three seasons in Orlando working with the scout team.

2. What did he do last season?

Antoine made his college football debut in 2025, playing in five games for the Knights. Four of those five appearances were UCF's last four games of the season.

Not long after Antoine played in the Knights' final game of the 2025 season against BYU, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Kinesiology with a focus on Exercise and Sport Physiology.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

With Antoine now in his redshirt senior season, it is not out of the question for him to see the field once again in 2026, particularly in the Knights' season-opener against FCS opponent Bethune-Cookman, in any game that enters into garbage time or on Senior Knight against Iowa State.

However, despite being the tallest player in the defensive back room at 6-foot-4, any snaps Antoine gets are likely going to be few and far between since he is a part of a defensive back room that's one of the deepest on the entire Knights roster even when exclusively factoring in its returners: Antoine Jackson, Demari Henderson, Jayden Williams, Braeden Marshall, Jayden Bellamy and DJ Bell, all of whom saw playing time last season. This is in addition to a trio of experienced transfers: Ty Bartrum, Matt Irwin and Jailen Duffie.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 28 Matt Irwin

No. 29 Tyce Porcher

No. 30 Otis Hardy

No. 31 Noah McGough

No. 32 Matthew Occhipinti

No. 33 Phil Picciotti

No. 34 Jahleel Culbreath

No. 35 Agyeman Addae

No. 36 Dylan Bennett

No. 37 Rocklyn Kelley

No. 38 Jayden Jennings

No. 39 Andrea Parisi

No. 41 Bruno Dall

No. 42 Artavius Jones and Chance Nixon

No. 43 Kyle Hicks

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell

No. 49 Atticus Bertrams and Donnell Johnson III

No. 53 LaParka Langston

No. 54 Cooper Terpstra and Trenton Turner

No. 55 Jacob Maiava and Noah Mercer

No. 56 Patrick Ryan

No. 57 Camp Lott

No. 58 Connor Meadows

No. 61 Owen Spell

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 79 Daniel Marcellinus

No. 80 Elijah Hardy

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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