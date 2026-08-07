Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 27 Nicholas Antoine

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 27 days to go, let's meet UCF defensive back Nicholas Antoine:

1. Who is Nicholas Antoine?

Position: Defensive Back

Class: Redshirt Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4 / 205 pounds

Hometown: Daytona Beach, Florida

High School: Mainland High School

After spending time on the football, basketball and track and field teams for Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Antoine elected to stay in central Florida by committing to the Knights before the 2022 season. Under Gus Malzahn, Antoine never saw the field, spending his first three seasons in Orlando working with the scout team.

2. What did he do last season?

Antoine made his college football debut in 2025, playing in five games for the Knights. Four of those five appearances were UCF's last four games of the season.

Not long after Antoine played in the Knights' final game of the 2025 season against BYU, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Kinesiology with a focus on Exercise and Sport Physiology.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

With Antoine now in his redshirt senior season, it is not out of the question for him to see the field once again in 2026, particularly in the Knights' season-opener against FCS opponent Bethune-Cookman, in any game that enters into garbage time or on Senior Knight against Iowa State.

However, despite being the tallest player in the defensive back room at 6-foot-4, any snaps Antoine gets are likely going to be few and far between since he is a part of a defensive back room that's one of the deepest on the entire Knights roster even when exclusively factoring in its returners: Antoine Jackson, Demari Henderson, Jayden Williams, Braeden Marshall, Jayden Bellamy and DJ Bell, all of whom saw playing time last season. This is in addition to a trio of experienced transfers: Ty Bartrum, Matt Irwin and Jailen Duffie.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 28 Matt Irwin

No. 29 Tyce Porcher