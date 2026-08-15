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Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 19 Rashad Henry

With 19 days to go until the 2026 UCF football season kicks off, learn more about the players wearing the Knights' No. 19 jersey: linebacker Rashad Henry.
Bryson Turner|
Nov 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost on the sidelines against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost on the sidelines against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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UCF KnightsMassachusetts Minutemen

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 19 days to go, let's meet UCF kicker linebacker Rashad Henry:

  1. Who is Rashad Henry?
  2. What did he do last season?
  3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

1. Who is Rashad Henry?

Position: Linebacker

Class: Redshirt Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2 / 220 pounds

Hometown: Miami, Florida

High School: St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Hailing from Miami, Rashad Henry is making his football return to the state of Florida for the first time since playing for St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 2022. He spent the intervening three years at UMass, where he redshirted his true freshman season and only saw the field in five games in 2024 before breaking out in 2025.

2. What did he do last season?

Henry played in all 12 games for the Minutemen in 2025, even drawing starts at outside linebacker in the last four. He recorded 67 tackles, 21 of them solo, three tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

During UCF's local media day, linebacker coach Mark D'Onofrio said Henry was "continuing to develop and get better," though he grouped him with other additions to his position room from the transfer portal, like Jahleel Culbreath and Tackett Curtis. It's these players, along with a returning Cole Kozlowski, that Henry is going to have to contend with to earn snaps alongside Lewis Carter.

Considering Henry does not have as much starting experience as Carter, Culbreath or Kozlowski, or familiarity with the Knights' defense as Jayden Jennings, his snap share may not be the largest in the linebacker room. However, with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch talking on Tuesday about how he was "building a defense that allows for as many guys as possible to play at a high level," a non-starting role for Henry does not necessarily mean he is not going to get a sizeable snap share in 2026.

So, while it may not be likely that he ends up a starter, Henry can still play a crucial depth role in the linebacker room that can still afford him some playing time in 2026; and should the injury bug strike, then he can reliably step up to shoulder more playing time.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 20 Lewis Carter and Kaj Baker

No. 21 Ty Bartrum

No. 22 Amarion Queen

No. 23 Jordan Nunuha and Jayden Burnett

No. 24 Tackett Curtis and Arthur Lewis IV

No. 25 Rukeem Stroud

No. 26 Duke Watson and Elijah Keys

No. 27 Nicholas Antoine

No. 28 Matt Irwin

No. 29 Tyce Porcher

No. 30 Otis Hardy

No. 31 Noah McGough

No. 32 Matthew Occhipinti

No. 33 Phil Picciotti

No. 34 Jahleel Culbreath

No. 35 Agyeman Addae

No. 36 Dylan Bennett

No. 37 Rocklyn Kelley

No. 38 Jayden Jennings

No. 39 Andrea Parisi

No. 41 Bruno Dall

No. 42 Artavius Jones and Chance Nixon

No. 43 Kyle Hicks

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell

No. 49 Atticus Bertrams and Donnell Johnson III

No. 53 LaParka Langston

No. 54 Cooper Terpstra and Trenton Turner

No. 55 Jacob Maiava and Noah Mercer

No. 56 Patrick Ryan

No. 57 Camp Lott

No. 58 Connor Meadows

No. 61 Owen Spell

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 79 Daniel Marcellinus

No. 80 Elijah Hardy

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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