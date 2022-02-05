Who's Next to Break Out in Seven-on-Seven and Become a FBS Recruit?

There are numerous players that are looking to earn college football scholarships, with the seven-on-seven tournaments as a way to show their skills.

DAVENPORT, Fla. - Today is Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. It’s the start of another day where young high school football players will look to make their mark and be recruited.

Who’s next?

Take Zavier Mincey (pictured in cover photo for this article) for example. He's a class of 2024 prospect from Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland. While playing cornerback for 24K 7v7, he stood out during previous 2022 tournaments, and he's been written about. Today, his play will be followed closely and a feature story is coming. He's earned it. At 6'2", 205-pounds, he's one of those rare talents that the only question that remains would be, which position does he play in college? The news of his talents have already spread as well.

It happens all the time. Somebody goes from a relative unknown to being a top-notch prospect. Sometimes that trend shifts during a seven-on-seven tournament. For those playing in the DRSportz tournament in Davenport, there will be plenty of chances to show their overall skills. Media will be in place across the tournament with four different people from Inside The Knights scouting, as well as DRSportz own media members.

What Media Members Seek

Which players make game-changing plays?

Who’s capable of consistently showing good technique, i.e. hand placement with a cornerback jam, or a quality inside release for a wide receiver, or a good fluid motion when a quarterback throws the football?

The highlight reel play. Of course that’s an objective to catch on camera! There will be numerous people catching the action with the cameras rolling. Back-shoulder fades, over-the-top of the defense passes for six, and those pick-sixes. Who’s going to come through today?

Teams and Players Collide

Even from the first game of the tournament when 24k 7v7 plays against Prime Truth, two Florida squads that boast several Power Five prospects, including this 2025 wide receiver from Tampa Bay Tech High School:

Going up against 24K’s secondary with talented players like 2022 cornerback Zachary Tobe from Ocooe, that will be a good matchup with Santonyo Isaac, a 2025 prospect. That’s just but one example of a great matchup between a wide receiver and a cornerback. There are numerous players that will have opportunities to go against other players like Isaac and Tobe that already have FBS offers. Who makes his mark today and becomes a household name with teams like Florida State, UCF, and Georgia all of the sudden sending them mail and inquiring about them?

Teams from Far and Wide

There will be teams from Georgia like Bully Max Elite, Atlanta Ducks Elite and Team Dimes, Alabama is represented with Gulf Shores Athletics, Virginia brings the Virginia Spartans, and numerous teams from Florida like C3 Elite from the Pensacola area, Tight Action from the greater Tallahassee area, Burch Sports and Clay Pirates from Jacksonville, Orlando teams like 24K, Central Florida All-Stars, and CFL Stealth, Tampa with Team Tampa and Prime Truth, the Space Coast with Island Elite, OneWay from the middle of the state in Polk County down to Lake Okeechobee, and the Fort Lauderdale area with Team Go Get It.

It's going to be a fun tournament, and there will be some new names that emerge on the recruiting scene. Who's it going to be?

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

