Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    UCF Offensive Coordinator GJ Kinne Accepts Head Coaching Position

    GJ Kinne is off to the state of Texas for his first college head coaching position.
    Author:

    Growing up and playing high school football in East Texas, there's no doubt that football was important to now former Quarterbacks Coach and Co-Offensive Coordinator GJ Kinne. His dad was a high school coach, and football in East Texas is all but a religion.

    While not quite in the same area of the Lone Star State, Coach Kinney will be returning to Texas to Coach college football for the University of Incarnate Word.

    Throughout his time as a player for Gilmer (Texas) High School and during his career as a quarterback for Tulsa, Kinne was learning the skills that prepared him for the moment that he was announced as a Head Coach.

    During his senior season for Tulsa in 2011, Kinne passed for 3,078 yards and 28 touchdowns. Since he's gone into coaching, he's worked for some really coaches and within unique organizations like the Philadelphia Eagles at the professional level, as well as being an assistant coach at the college level for SMU, Arkansas, Hawaii, and UCF.

    Speaking of the Knights, Coach Kinne will be back in Tampa on Wednesday to help with the final preparations for the Gasparilla Bowl. He will also be coaching for UCF versus Florida before making the full transition to becoming Incarnate Word's Head Football Coach.

    Here's the full introductory article from the Incarnate Word Athletics website about Coach Kinne.

    Good luck to Coach Kinne and his family as they embark on their next journey.

    For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Like and Subscribe!

    Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

    UCF Coaches Talk Transfer Portal

    The FGA Report: Talking Top 2023 Cornerback Recruit AJ Harris

    Tatum Bethune Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference

    What Defeating Florida Means to the UCF Program and Recruiting

    Talking Florida Recruiting, UF Versus UCF, with All Gators Publisher Zach Goodall

    Mikey Keene Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference Video

    Gus Malzahn Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference Video

    Read More

    UCF Offers 2023 Atlanta Linebacker Jamal Anderson

    Chasing Emory Jones Down a Priority for UCF Edge Defenders

    Gus Malzahn Priming UCF Roster for Big 12 Jump

    Former UCF Star Gabriel Davis Making Big Plays in the NFL

    Quinn Ewers, Max Johnson, Dillon Gabriel, and Spencer Rattler Start the QB Carousel Spinning

    2022 Film Review: Tyler Griffin, UCF Signee

    Videos of UCF Walk-On Kicker Colton Boomer

    Grading UCF's Offensive Skill Position Recruits

    NIL and CFB Recruiting, Heading for a Collision with NCAA Violations and the Court of Law - Part II

    NIL and CFB Recruiting, Heading for a Collision with NCAA Violations and the Court of Law - Part I

    Why The College Football Playoffs Must Expand

    Dillon Gabriel Signs with UCLA

    Gabe Dindy, Nasir Bowers, and Keahnist Thompson Sign Letters of Intent at Lakeland HS

    What Does Travis Hunter to Jackson State Mean for College Football?

    Senior Film Review of UCF Quarterback Commitment Thomas Castellanos

    GJ Kinne, Mikey Keene, UCF
    Football

    UCF Offensive Coordinator GJ Kinne Accepts Head Coaching Position

    2 minutes ago
    UCF Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference
    Football Recruiting

    UCF Coaches Talk Transfer Portal

    31 minutes ago
    AJ Harris Cornerback Phenix City (Ala.) Central
    Football Recruiting

    The FGA Report: Talking Top 2023 Cornerback Recruit AJ Harris

    6 hours ago
    Tatum Bethune UCF Linebacker Gasparilla Bowl
    Football

    Tatum Bethune Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference

    8 hours ago
    UCF Gold Helmets on Table
    Football Recruiting

    What Defeating Florida Means to the UCF Program and Recruiting

    11 hours ago
    Mikey Keene Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference - UCF
    Football

    Mikey Keene Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference Video

    13 hours ago
    Gus Malzahn Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference
    Football

    Gus Malzahn Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference Video

    22 hours ago
    UCF White Helmet Inside the Bounce House
    Football Recruiting

    UCF Offers 2023 Atlanta Linebacker Jamal Anderson

    Dec 20, 2021