UCF Offensive Coordinator GJ Kinne Accepts Head Coaching Position

GJ Kinne is off to the state of Texas for his first college head coaching position.

Growing up and playing high school football in East Texas, there's no doubt that football was important to now former Quarterbacks Coach and Co-Offensive Coordinator GJ Kinne. His dad was a high school coach, and football in East Texas is all but a religion.

While not quite in the same area of the Lone Star State, Coach Kinney will be returning to Texas to Coach college football for the University of Incarnate Word.

Throughout his time as a player for Gilmer (Texas) High School and during his career as a quarterback for Tulsa, Kinne was learning the skills that prepared him for the moment that he was announced as a Head Coach.

During his senior season for Tulsa in 2011, Kinne passed for 3,078 yards and 28 touchdowns. Since he's gone into coaching, he's worked for some really coaches and within unique organizations like the Philadelphia Eagles at the professional level, as well as being an assistant coach at the college level for SMU, Arkansas, Hawaii, and UCF.

Speaking of the Knights, Coach Kinne will be back in Tampa on Wednesday to help with the final preparations for the Gasparilla Bowl. He will also be coaching for UCF versus Florida before making the full transition to becoming Incarnate Word's Head Football Coach.

Here's the full introductory article from the Incarnate Word Athletics website about Coach Kinne .

Good luck to Coach Kinne and his family as they embark on their next journey.

