Podcast: Comparing Different Rankings, Where Does UCLA Stand?
The UCLA Bruins finished fourth in the Big Ten standings this past season after coming in with an almost entirely new team to both the program and the conference. They have set much higher expectations this season for another new and improved Bruin that, seeking to make serious noise.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh takes a deeper look at several different Big Ten preseason rankings and where the Bruins averaged to amongst the different publications. This is certainly a top-three or four team in the conference.
Back in April, Kedrick Stumbris of Athlon Sports did a Big Ten preseason ranking and gave the Bruins the No. 3 ranking amongst the 18 conference teams. He dove into how UCLA is changing things this year, relying on their transfer additions to be successful.
"Mick Cronin is doing things differently in Westwood," Stumbris wrote. "He has no incoming freshmen in the 2025 class and zero commits in the 2026 class. In place of teenage freshmen, he is bringing in experienced transfers. Booker transferred in conference from Michigan State to UCLA. Also joining the Bruins is former New Mexico Lobos star and 2025 Mountain West Conference Player of the Year Donovan Dent."
An even better ranking was given by Robert Bondy of Yahoo Sports, awarding UCLA with the No. 2 overall spot in the conference, right behind the Purdue Boilermakers.
"Like Michigan and Wisconsin, UCLA has done some great work in the portal this offseason," Bondy wrote. "The most notable get for the Bruins was New Mexico star guard Donovan Dent -- who I could see being an All-Big Ten selection next year. At this point in the offseason, I'm expecting big things from the Bruins in year two in the Big Ten."
Looking at it from a national perspective, the Bruins are projected to be a Top-10 team entering next season. Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney tabbed UCLA as the No. 9 overall team in the country. He also has Purdue as the No. 2-ranked team.
"UCLA struck gold early in the transfer portal with former New Mexico point guard Donovan Dent, who may end up being the best player to hit the portal this spring," Sweeney wrote. "Dent could completely transform a Bruins offense that never quite hit its stride in 2024–25; he’s one of the best pick-and-roll guards in the sport and should help UCLA play faster with his dynamic athleticism in the open court.
"Coach Mick Cronin should have a solid group of returners around him like Eric Dailey Jr., Tyler Bilodeau and talented rising sophomore Trent Perry."
It seems the deciding factor that has catapulted the Bruins to being one of the Big Ten's best and a national contender is Donovan Dent. Coming over from New Mexico, Dent is a program-changing player that can do some immense damage to the rest of the conference.
Looking at the several rankings that have been released over the past few months, it is safe to say that UCLA is the No. 2 or No. 3 team in the Big Ten and certainly a Top-10 team in the nation. Even though they have not dribbled a ball yet, there is a lot to love about this upcoming roster.
