How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Preview, Betting Odds, TV Channel
The USC Trojans (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) men’s basketball team returns to action to host the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (14-3, 4-2) at the Galen Center on Saturday, Jan. 18. It will be the fifth meeting between these two programs, with the series tied 2-2, but the Trojans are 2-0 at home against the Badgers. Tip-off is set for 12:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
The Trojans have begun to find their stride in the Big Ten, winning each of its last two games over then No. 13 Illinois on the road and Iowa on Tuesday. The Trojans got off to hot start against the Hawkeyes and led by 16 at halftime. Although, Iowa made a run late in the contest, USC was able to hold them off for a 99-89 victory. The Trojans are 11-0 this season when they score 75 or more points.
Junior guard Desmond Claude has been sensational in Big Ten play, leading all players in the conference with 22.0 points per game. Claude is coming off another great outing against the Hawkeyes, where he dropped 25 points and dished out nine assists. He was one of four Trojans to reach double-figures, including Saint Thomas, Wesley Yates III and Chibuzo Agbo. As a team, USC was incredibly efficient on Tuesday, shooting 64.9 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from three.
Yates finished with a career-high 21 points. Thomas also had one of the best performances of his career, he was the team's second-leading scorer with 24 points, while adding nine rebounds and seven assists.
MORE: Reggie Bush Dreams Of Coaching USC Trojans: ‘I Can Help Win National Championships’
MORE: Caleb Williams Addresses Lincoln Riley Anger, Near Transfer To UCLA Over USC Trojans
MORE: USC Trojans Starting Quarterback Prediction Under Lincoln Riley: Jayden Maiava, Husan
USC coach Eric Musselman praised Thomas’ performance in his postgame presser.
“He's been great,” Musselman said. “He can do so many things. He is one of those guys you can put all over. That is what we want our team to be like. He is a triple-double threat. Saint did a great job cutting, and his shot selection tonight was incredible."
Wisconsin comes into this matchup on a six-game winning streak. The Badgers held onto a 17-point halftime lead over Ohio State on Tuesday before the Buckeyes stormed back. However, Wisconsin was able to escape with a 70-68 victory.
Wisconsin senior guard Kamari McGee is one of the top three-point shooters in the Big Ten, at 55.6 percent from beyond the arc. Sophomore forward Nolan Winter leads the Big Ten in two-point field goal percentage at 73.6 percent clip from close range.
The Badgers are a 1.5-point favorite on the road. The over/under is 151.5. Can the Trojans pull of another upset?
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Bear Alexander's NIL Valuation After USC Transfer
MORE: USC Trojans Coach D'Anton Lynn Agrees to Contract Extension, Passes on Penn State
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Interested In USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley To Replace Mike McCarthy
MORE: USC Trojans Pushing To Flip Georgia Bulldogs Four-Star Commit Vance Spafford