Can Houston Texans' Calen Bullock Make Rookie Of The Year Case Against Aaron Rodgers?
Houston Texans rookie safety Calen Bullock has been tasked with stepping into a key contributing role by coach Demeco Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke. Bullock, a former USC Trojan, was a two-time All-Pac-12 selection from his two seasons starting at the University of Southern California. After a stellar pre-draft process, Bullock was selected 78th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Through eight games, Bullock is playing his way into becoming a household name across the league. Bullock has totaled 23 tackles, five pass breakups, three interceptions, and a fumble recovery. Those three interceptions rank fifth in the National Football League and tied for first among rookie defenders. Notable quarterbacks Bullock has intercepted include Drake Maye, Jordan Love, and Anthony Richardson.
“Calen Bullock is turning into a legit ball hawk safety.” said ESPN Texans reporter DJ Bien-Aime after Bullocks’ third interception of the season against the Green Bay Packers.
Bullock’s name hasn’t been heavily talked about amongst the Rookie of the Year contenders, but if he continues on this trajectory, that will undoubtedly change soon. Tomorrow, on Thursday Night Football, Bullock and the 6-2 Houston Texans face off against the 2-6 New York Jets. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 40 years old, but he’s still as productive as the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
Despite the recent losing streak, Rodgers is still 8th in the National Football League in passing yards with 1,896 passing yards and ninth in passing touchdowns with 12 on the season. The New York Jets also have a dynamic receiving corps that is headlined by recent addition, All-Pro, and future hall-of-fame wide receiver Davante Adams and star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
"I'm kind of taking care of myself nonstop," Rodgers said ahead of the game vs. Houston. "And if you look at the game, you know, I only got hit a couple of times. I got sacked once. I didn't really move a whole lot. That was probably part of it. But I expect to be able to do a lot, a lot more this week."
The Texans' defense will have a tough task keeping the Jets’ passing attack under control, but this is the perfect opportunity for Bullock to announce his name to the masses. An interception of one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time would be a fantastic feather in Bullocks’ cap, but playing sound, fundamental football will be enough to further stake his claim as one of the top rookies of the 2024 class.
