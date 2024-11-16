College GameDay Predicts USC Trojans Upset By Nebraska?
The USC Trojans were mentioned multiple times on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning, but none of them were positive. This doesn’t come as a surprise as USC has had a disappointing 2024 season, with a record of 4-5. GameDay was in Athens, Georgia, for the much anticipated Tennessee vs. Georgia SEC showdown.
The Trojans host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PT on FOX.
USC Trojans Picked Against By Stanford Steve
The USC Trojans come into Saturday’s game vs. Nebraska as 7.5-point favorites. ESPN’s Stanford Steve said that he loves the Cornhuskers in this spot. He picked Nebraska to cover the 7.5-point spread in College GameDay’s “SuperDogs” segment.
The crew mentioned how it would be Jayden Maiava’s first game starting under center at quarterback for USC.
“Not sure Miller Moss has played that badly, but you got to do something,” Rece Davis said.
Pete Thamel Gives Julian Lewis Recruiting Update
Julian Lewis is a five-star quarterback in the class of 2025 that committed to the Trojans back in August of 2023. As national singing day gets closer, there has been momentum building for a last minute commitment flip, not a good sign for USC.
ESPN reporter Pete Thamel joined the show briefly and gave an update on the Lewis situation.
“Julian Lewis, the number two player in the country from nearby Carrollton High School, is taking a visit to Georgia today,” Thamel said. “He’s committed to USC, he recently visited Colorado…it would be one of the biggest stories heading into signing day, where 'Juju,' as he’s known, ends up.”
Lewis delivered a spectacular performance on Friday night in Carrollton High Schools’ State Playoff game.
“He threw for a cool 293 (yards) last night for Carrollton, four touchdowns in the state playoff game,” Thamel said.
When was the last time there was good news for USC football?
There’s been a flurry of commitment flips, coaching questions, a quarterback carousel, when will it end? Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his team will try to put all of that on ice temporarily today with a win over Nebraska.
USC needs to win two out the final three games in order to make a bowl game.
