What Lincoln Riley Said About Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts Prior to 2020 Draft
The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl 59 over the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, led by Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and a dominant defense.
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has coached numerous quarterbacks that are currently starting in the NFL. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams were all coached by Riley in college, won a Heisman trophy, and were No. 1 overall picks in the NFL Draft.
The quarterback Riley coached that has had the most NFL success to this point wasn’t the highly touted first round draft pick or Heisman trophy winner like Mayfield, Murray, and Williams. That would be Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, a 2nd round pick by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Lincoln Riley Believed In Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has been doubted throughout his whole career. He was benched in the National Championship game when he was with the Alabama Crimson Tide and transferred to Oklahoma for his final collegiate season. Hurts had his best season in college with Riley and Oklahoma, before being drafted late in the 2nd round.
Jalen Hurts had his breakout season in the NFL in the 2022-2023 season. During this time, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley was asked in a 2022 press conference about Hurts’ success at the next level, and what he told people that asked him about Hurts prior to the draft.
“The question from every team was how do you project this guy,” Riley said. “I told them he’s gonna be a really good player, he’s got a pro mentality.”
Riley only coached Hurts for one season in 2019 at Oklahoma before Hurts was selected by Philadelphia in the 2020 NFL Draft.
“Our time together was short. It was fun. He made me a better coach because his approach was really unique,” Riley said. “Jalen is a pretty serious, at times stoic guy…We allowed him to be able to relax, enjoy, and play the game maybe a but more free flowing.”
Eagles Dominate Chiefs In Super Bowl 59
The Philadelphia Eagles made sure that there would be no Kansas City Chiefs three-peat. From start to finish, the Eagles dominated the Chiefs, winning 40-22. The score doesn’t even indicate how big of a blowout the game really was, with the Chiefs scoring two late touchdowns to cut the lead down from 40-6 to 40-22 in the final minutes.
Jalen Hurts played a near flawless game en route to winning Super Bowl MVP. Hurts was 17 for 22 with 221 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and one interception. Hurts also led the Eagles in rushing with 11 carries for 72 yards and one touchdown.
The win brought the second Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia. The other being in Super Bowl 52, when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33.
