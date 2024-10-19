LIVE Score Updates USC Trojans vs. Maryland Terrapins: Can Trojans Win First Road Game?
The USC Trojans (3-3, 1-3 Big Ten) make the cross-country trip over 2,600 miles to College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins (3-3, 0-3). It is the furthest road trip of the season for the Trojans. Saturdays matchup also marks the first time these two programs have met.
USC announced its team captains as receiver Kyle Ford, offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, cornerback Jaylin Smith and safety Bryson Shaw.
The Trojans look to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss to Penn State last Saturday. USC led the Nittany Lions 20-6 at halftime, but Penn State's 24-10 rally in the second half sent the game into overtime, where they won 33-30. This was the Trojans' third loss in the last minute of regulation or overtime of the season.
“I think for the team, you know for us it’s going to be about our response now,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “We’re in the situation that we’re in and we’ve got to go fight and dig ourselves out of it and we’ve got to keep putting ourselves in position to win. But more importantly we’ve got to play better at the end and take advantage of all the hard work and good things that we are doing.”
This article will be updated live throughout the game. The most recent news will be posted below.
Pregame
The Trojans are looking for their first road win in Big Ten conference play as well as their first win in the eastern time zone since 2012.
USC got some tough news on Tuesday when Riley announced that junior defensive end Anthony Lucas would be out for the season with a “lower extremity injury.” And then later that night senior linebacker Eric Gentry announced on his social media that he would be redshirting after sustaining a series of concussions during the first month of the season. This means the Trojans will rely on a handful of young players on the front seven with limited collegiate experience moving forward.
“One, we really don’t have a choice right now,” Riley said. “These guys have been developing behind the scenes, like they’re ready to contribute … there’s going to be so many positives that come out of this for these guys and for our program and that’s what we’re going to focus on.”
Maryland is still searching for its first conference win of the season, following a 37-10 loss to Northwestern last Friday night. The Terrapins have allowed a combined 79 points in each of their last two games, which bodes well for quarterback Miller Moss and company.
The Trojans are 7.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. USC is 4-2 against the spread this season. Saturdays contest at SECU Stadium will kickoff at 1:00 p.m. PT and will be televised on FS1.
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley: 'This Job Is Very Different'
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Maryland Terrapins Prediction: USC Wins First Road Test?
MORE: Unfair Officiating Against USC Trojans? Lincoln Riley Speaks Up
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Shuts Down Miller Moss Starting Quarterback Questions
MORE: Viliami Moala Flips Commitment From 'Dream School' USC Trojans to Oregon Ducks
MORE: USC Trojans Surprising Injury Update: Eric Gentry will Redshirt Due to Concussions
MORE: Caleb Williams' Chicago Bears Flexed To National TV Slot vs. Jayden Daniels' Washington Commanders
MORE: USC Trojans Injury Update: Defensive End Anthony Lucas Out for Season?