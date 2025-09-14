Three Major Takeaways From USC's Big Ten Road Win Over Purdue
In the USC Trojans' 33-17 win against the Purdue Boilermakers, the Trojans performance was promising, and set the tone heading into game two.
The 33 points scored payed tribute to the explosive offense USC has shown their last two games, but was not as strong up against a Big Ten opponent on the road.
Agaisnt the Boilermakers, the Trojans did a lot of promising things, but also showed a lot of repeats from last game.
The Big Ten competition is no joke, but with a solid defensive performance like tonight and consistency on offense, the Trojans will make waves in conference play.
1. Big Ten Competition is No Joke
For a program that finished the 2024 season 1-11 and 0-9 in conference play, their performance against the Trojans sparked conversations of their improvement, as Purdue put USC's defense to the test.
Although USC quarterback Jayden Maiava's 282 passing yards and 17 of 28 passing are impressive, Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne was right up to speed.
Browne finished the day with 305 passing yards, 24 of 39 passing and one touchdown.
Although his three interceptions gave the Trojans more time with the ball, his ability to make plays through the air and on the ground was notable in their score.
The Trojans scoring unit was present — making huge plays to position themselves in the red zone. Wide receiver Makai Lemon recorded five receptions for 63 yards and Ja'Kobi Lane grabbed three for 115 yards.
The Boilermakers defense was strong, combining for 62 total tackles and seven tackles for loss. However, the Trojans defense answered and put on a show that carried USC till the final whistle.
2. Solid Defensive Performance, with Lingering Penalty Issue
USC's defensive unit proved their place, but had a repeat of last weekend with multiple penalties.
The nine penalties for 104 yards speaks for the multiple touchdowns allowed for the Trojans. Last weekend was similar, when their 59-20 win over the Georgia Southern eagles brought eight penalties for 93 yards.
Despite the high count in penalties, the Trojans pulled off a solid performance, 55 total tackles, five sacks, 10 tackles-for-loss and three interceptions.
Linebacker Eric Gentry led the way, finishing the day with eight total tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.
The play of the night came from defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn's very own. Defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett caught an interception which was returned for a 70-yard touchdown for the Trojans largest lead of the night.
Safety Bishop Fitzgerald also did what he does best, reading the quarterback to add two more interceptions to his resume. Fitzgerald finished the night with two interceptions and five total tackles.
3. Next Game Mentality for the Trojans
A solid game for the Trojans to start off Big Ten play is exactly what USC needed. With a lot of good things from the offense and defense, the winning momentum must be carried into next game.
The Trojans are 1-0 on the road and in Big Ten play, and will be at home agaisnt the Michigan State Spartans next week. While the odds have not been released, it's fair to assume the Trojans will land as the favorite.
Maiava played like he has been, completing long passes, comfortable with his receiving corps and zero turnovers. On the ground Maiava snuck in a touchdown to start the second quarter and set the tone for a Trojan lead.
The running back room also delivered another strong performance, combining for 40 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Waymond Jordan led the way for 18 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown, followed by Eli Sanders 10 carries for 75 yards.
Coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media following the win and addressed the Trojans performance, noting the mistakes, but highlighting a solid team win.
"We weren't perfect, but we felt like we brought a complete team in here," Riley said following the Purdue victory.
While the multiple penalties, on top for 4-13 in third down conversions prevented another high scoring Trojan game, their home game agains the Spartans next weekend.