USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Reacts After Beating UCLA Bruins: 'Resilient'
The USC Trojans took on their crosstown rival UCLA Bruins on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. How did USC quarterback Jayden Maiava do in his second start as a Trojan?
USC Trojans Defense Leads Trojans to Rivalry Win over UCLA
The USC Trojans looked to pick up their first road victory of the 2024 season on Saturday night. USC moved the ball down the field throughout the whole first half but kept stalling in the red zone and resulted in only a 9-3 halftime lead.
The Trojans scored their first second-half points and only touchdown in the game with 6:55 left in the fourth quarter to take a 16-13 lead on a Jayden Maiava scramble into a 4-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Kobi Lane in the back corner of the end zone. USC added another field goal and their defense stood strong on the final UCLA drive to ice the 19-13 win. The Trojans defense was lights out in defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s return to the Rose Bowl.
Since coach Lincoln Riley made the decision to bench quarterback Miller Moss for Jayden Maiava, USC is 2-0. The Trojans are now 6-5 on the season and bowl eligible.
Maiava: 'We Got A Resilient Group'
Maiava went 19 for 35 with 221 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions.
He was asked after the game what it was like playing in the USC-UCLA rivalry game for the first time and coming out on top.
“It was a great, awesome team win,” Maiava said. “We all put our heads down, go to work, and awesome that we can out with the W.”
USC has struggled finishing games this season. In all five of their losses, USC let a fourth-quarter lead slip away. The past two weeks with Maiava under center, USC has been able to hold on to two one-possession games.
“We got a resilient group,” Maiava said.
Next up for USC will be another historic rivalry game with Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are 10-1 on the season and seeking a College Football Playoff berth. Notre Dame is coming off a dominating 49-14 win over Army.
Kickoff is set for Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
