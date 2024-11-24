All Trojans

USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Reacts After Beating UCLA Bruins: 'Resilient'

The USC Trojans secured bowl eligibility with their 19-13 win over the UCLA Bruins. The Trojans defense won the day and quarterback Jayden Maiava led a game winning touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

Cory Pappas

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates the win over UCLA at Rose Bowl.
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates the win over UCLA at Rose Bowl. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans took on their crosstown rival UCLA Bruins on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. How did USC quarterback Jayden Maiava do in his second start as a Trojan?

USC Trojans Defense Leads Trojans to Rivalry Win over UCLA

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (4) and cornerback Greedy Vance Jr.
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (4) and cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. (21) tackle UCLA Bruins wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (2) during the first quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans looked to pick up their first road victory of the 2024 season on Saturday night. USC moved the ball down the field throughout the whole first half but kept stalling in the red zone and resulted in only a 9-3 halftime lead.

The Trojans scored their first second-half points and only touchdown in the game with 6:55 left in the fourth quarter to take a 16-13 lead on a Jayden Maiava scramble into a 4-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Kobi Lane in the back corner of the end zone. USC added another field goal and their defense stood strong on the final UCLA drive to ice the 19-13 win. The Trojans defense was lights out in defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s return to the Rose Bowl. 

Since coach Lincoln Riley made the decision to bench quarterback Miller Moss for Jayden Maiava, USC is 2-0. The Trojans are now 6-5 on the season and bowl eligible.

Maiava: 'We Got A Resilient Group'

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) stiff arms UCLA Bruins linebacker Carson
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) stiff arms UCLA Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Maiava went 19 for 35 with 221 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. 

He was asked after the game what it was like playing in the USC-UCLA rivalry game for the first time and coming out on top.

“It was a great, awesome team win,” Maiava said. “We all put our heads down, go to work, and awesome that we can out with the W.”

USC has struggled finishing games this season. In all five of their losses, USC let a fourth-quarter lead slip away. The past two weeks with Maiava under center, USC has been able to hold on to two one-possession games. 

“We got a resilient group,” Maiava said.

Next up for USC will be another historic rivalry game with Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are 10-1 on the season and seeking a College Football Playoff berth. Notre Dame is coming off a dominating 49-14 win over Army. 

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

