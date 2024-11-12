All Trojans

USC Trojans' Lake McRee Confident in Quarterback Jayden Maiava Before First Start

During the bye week, the USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley made a change at quarterback, benching Miller Moss in favor of Jayden Maiava. USC tight end Lake McRee revealed the confidence he has in the offense's new leader.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) runs the ball against Utah State Aggies cornerback D.J. Graham II (4) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans sparked up plenty of conversations throughout their bye week as they made a quarterback change with just three games left in the season. The Trojans sit at a 4-5 record, and USC coach Lincoln Riley has made the move to bench Miller Moss, naming UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava as the new starting quarterback.

USC tight end Lake McRee made an appearance on the USC Athletics podcast, Trojans Live, on Monday and talked about how the quarterback change has been on him and the receivers. Despite the big change at quarterback, McRee said he's not expecting any jitters or nerves coming from the newly-named starter.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scores a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

"I think he's handled it well though, he's come in and it hasn't felt like too crazy of a change. They have rotated those guys throughout the year anyway. So it hasn't been like a huge difference in practice to us," McRee said. "Obviously the biggest difference will be on Saturday, but it's been good. . . . He was here in the spring. So it's nothing new to him."

McRee understands it's easy to get caught up in the news and outside noise of the team, but as a captain he takes it upon himself to make things lighter in the locker room, despite the late-season change.

"We just have to keep one common goal of being 1-0 every week. Coach Riley has done this a long time and whatever he says, I think everyone on the team is confident in. If he wanted to make that position change, then everyone's confident in it and that it's best for the team. We just want to be 1-0 every week, so the coaches are going to put us in the best possible situation for that," he added.

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

McRee was complimentary of his tight end position room, especially considering the youth with there being four freshman tight ends in the unit.

"Those dudes are coming along real well. We're seeing impacts from some of them this year, and I think we will see impacts from the other ones in the near future," McRee noted.

Maiava and the USC offense will have their hands full to end the season as the Trojans' schedule does not get any easier. With three games left on their schedule, USC will see Nebraska coming into town followed by a trip to UCLA before finishing against Notre Dame at home to end the season.

