How Will the USC Trojans Fair in the Trenches vs. No. 4 Penn State? Preview
Everything in the Big Ten starts in the trenches, something the USC Trojans learned in their first conference matchup against the Michigan Wolverines in Week 4. This is a conference that features a plethora of schools that will line up in power-I formations and run the football, over and over again. The Wolverines called 32 straight run plays in the second half against Penn State in 2023.
Big Ten schools want to run the football, line up and attack on defense. Own the line scrimmage. It’s an old school approach but an effective one, particularly against the Trojans this season.
Michigan ran the ball 46 times that netted 290 yards, versus 12 pass plays that netted only 37 yards. Minnesota deployed a similar strategy last Saturday, calling 40 plays that for 193 yards, versus 19 passes for 169.
"We didn't command the line of scrimmage on the defensive front like we have,” said USC Coach Lincoln Riley. “We've gotta be more controlling at the line of scrimmage, and then I didn't think we tackled as well at the second level."
“We gotta get back to our fundamentals, we got to really trust it. We gotta play better upfront.”
Saturday will be no different with No. 4 Penn State coming to Los Angeles. Despite having former five-star quarterback Drew Allar under center, someone USC coach D’Anton Lynn says has the “strongest arm of anyone we've played so far", this is a team that wants to run the football, averaging 217.8 rushing yards per game. Allar has not thrown more than 24 passes in any of the Nittany Lions five games.
The spotlight will be on the defensive front of the Trojans. In the interior it’s Nate Clifton, Gavin Meyer, Kobe Pepe and Jide Abasiri -- who is earning more playing time since Bear Alexander’s decision to redshirt. As well as Jamil Muhammad, Devan Thompkins, Sam Greene and Anthony Lucas on the edges.
It's certainly not that USC is incapable of slowing down a physical rushing attack. On the surface, the 290 yards Michigan gained on the ground is a ton, but a majority of those yards came in long runs of 41, 53 and 63 yards. For the other 43 rush attempts, the Trojans allowed just 3.09 yards per carry. You can't ignore the explosive plays because they ultimately were the difference in that game, but they showed they can be physical for the entire duration of a game.
On the other side of the ball, protecting quarterback Miller Moss has been an issue for the Trojans. Pressure has caused turnovers and turnovers have changed football games for USC. Michigan edge rusher Josaiah Stewart wreaked havoc, finishing the game with eight pressures, two sacks, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble. In total, Moss was pressured on 43.6 percent of his drop backs against Michigan.
Last week, early in the fourth quarter Moss was hit Minnesota edge rusher Jah Joyner, the ball fluttered in the air and was intercepted Devon Williams. That play sparked a 14-0 run by the Golden Gophers and led to their upset win over the Trojans.
Offensive tackles Mason Murphy and Elijah Paige will be tested off the edge again this week as they face projected top 10 pick Abdul Carter and Dani Dennis-Sutton. Riley has used tight ends Kade Eldridge and Walker Lyons in recent weeks to slow down the pass rush, but that limits have many players with be out running routes.
The Trojans found success running the ball against Minnesota, senior running back Woody Marks had his best performance in a USC uniform, when he went for 134 yards on 20 carries. It was the third game this season, where Marks has averaged over 6.5 yards per carry. A strong run game led by Marks can help neutralize an aggressive pass rush from the Nittany Lions.
USC has experimented in recent weeks shuffling players around on the offensive line, but the truth is no one is coming to fix their issues, they just need better production from the guys that are in the room.
USC will host Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12 in the first regular season meeting between the two programs since 2000. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and will air on CBS.
