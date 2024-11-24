USC Trojans Schedule: Notre Dame Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced
While the USC Trojans were facing off against their crosstown rival, the UCLA Bruins, the Big Ten Conference announced the Trojans' kickoff time for their final game of the regular season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game between USC and Notre Dame is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on national TV by CBS.
As new members of the Big Ten, the Trojans have become quite familiar with the mid-day window on CBS. It will be a day game, in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but anything can happen in one of the most storied rivalry games in college football.
After beating UCLA, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley spoke about his team's performance.
"This game was about our defense. Our defense played lights out. Made big stops when they had to have them. Just dominated the game defensively, I love to see it. . . . It's great to get this rivalry win and looking forward to next week," said Riley.
Notre Dame is a top-10 team under coach Marcus Freeman, and they are currently projected to be included in the College Football Playoff. USC secured bowl eligibility by reaching six wins after beating the UCLA Bruins, but the Trojans would absolutely love to spoil Notre Dame's postseason hopes.
Most recently, the Fighting Irish took down previously undefeated Army in Yankee Stadium. After suffering an upset loss to Northern Illinois in September, Notre Dame has little room for error. If the Trojans hand Notre Dame their second loss, their chances of making the 12-team playoff field drastically decrease.
