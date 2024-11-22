How to Watch USC Trojans Women's Basketball vs. Notre Dame: TV Channel, Preview, Prediction
The USC Trojans women's basketball team, ranked No. 3 in the country, faces their toughest test of the season as they host the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Galen Center on Saturday.
Led by coach Lindsay Gottlieb and college basketball star JuJu Watkins, the Women of Troy are 4-0 on the season. After narrowly beating Ole Miss in the season opener, played in Paris, France, the Trojans have
How to Watch:
The game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock at 1 p.m. PT on Saturday. It will be the second game of the season in which the Trojans are playing on national TV.
Before the game begins, NBC will be airing its docuseries on Watkins titled "On the Rise: JuJu Watkins" at 12 p.m. PT. In fact, USC will have a third feature on NBC's main channel as the football game between the Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at 10:30 p.m. PT on Saturday.
Preview:
Watkins recently became the fastest player in Trojans' program history to reach 1000 points. Averaging 21.5 points per game so far this season, Watkins is leading the team in scoring, unsurprisingly.
The sophomore phenom also leads the Women of Troy in steals and blocks per game, showing off her defensive skills. In fact, Watkins' 3.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game are currently the best in the Big Ten Conference.
The Trojans have cruised to victory in their last three games, winning by an average margin of 57 points. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have also started strong, beating their opponents by more than 50 points as well.
Notre Dame is 4-0, but they have yet to face a ranked opponent, let alone a top-five team like the Trojans. The Fighting Irish are led by sophomore guard Hannah Hidalgo and senior guard Olivia Miles. Hidalgo leads Notre Dame with 25.0 points per game, and Miles is averaging nearly seven assists per game.
Against a talented roster like Notre Dame's, USC will not be able to rely on Watkins for all of the Trojans' scoring. As a result, senior forward Kiki Iriafen and freshman guard Kennedy Smith will have help the USC offense if the Women of Troy are going to beat Notre Dame.
Prediction: USC Trojans 72, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 66
