USC Trojans Commit Ty Jackson Visiting Florida Gators, Potential Flip?
With the 2024 college football season closing and the early signing period approaching, flip season is underway. The USC Trojans have been victim of losing players but have also made big flips in the recruiting process. Most recently, USC linebacker commit Ty Jackson is visiting the Florida Gators, and there is potential for a flip.
Jackson is a four-star linebacker in the class of 2025 from Loxahatchee, Florida. He committed to USC on Sept. 9, but he is in Gainesville on Saturday for the Florida Gators matchup with the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels. Jackson is ranked as the No. 135 player in the nation, the No. 15 linebacker, and the No. 20 player in Florida, according to On3.
This is not Jackson's first visit to Gainesville, as the Florida native has shown interest in the Gators before committing to USC. Jackson’s father told On3 about the visit, downplaying it.
“Just checking out the game,” Jackson’s father said.
The Gators are not having the best season, sitting at 5-5, but they are coming off a massive win against the LSU Tigers. While Jackson’s father may be downplaying it, the Florida Gators are pushing to flip the USC commit.
Jackson is one of three linebackers committed to the Trojans in the class of 2025. The other two are four-stars Matai Tagoa’i and Jadon Perlotte. The Trojans are also pushing for four-star linebacker Madden Faraimo. USC coach Lincoln Riley and linebackers coach Matt Entz have stepped up with recruiting the position but will now need to work on keeping their recruits.
Jackson committed to USC on Sept. 9 after a great visit with the Trojans after they beat the Utah State Aggies. Defensive line coach Eric Henderson was the primary contact for Jackson throughout this process and pushed for him to visit the Trojans. Before the visit in September, Jackson spoke to On3 about Henderson’s recruiting.
“He’s really positive, upfront and he’s honest for real for real,” Jackson said about Henderson. “So that’s why I like just how he keeps it real. They see me as a Will backer in their defense.”
Jackson also spoke about the importance of visiting the school and seeing it in person.
“I just really want see what it’s about because I talk to coach a lot, and we’ve built really good relationship,” Jackson said. “He said I’d get a better feel seeing it in person. The first impression will be very important.”
After the visit, Jackson’s father spoke to On3 about why the four-star linebacker liked USC and the chance to play for D’Anton Lynn’s defense.
“He connected with the staff, the education is first class, and the location felt like home for Ty,” Jackson’s father said. “He was feeling L.A.”
On3 ranks the USC Trojans' 2025 recruiting class at No. 12 in the nation and No.4 in the Big Ten. Though Jackson has visited Florida before, visiting again could be cause for concern for the Trojans.
Florida is facing the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels, and if the Gators pull off the upset and Jackson has a good visit, there is a chance the four-star recruit could flip. The USC Trojans will have to do what they can to keep one of the top linebackers in the class of 2025.
