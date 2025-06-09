2026 S Bryson Williams Speaks on Vanderbilt Official Visit
The Commodores have been active throughout the offseason thus far on the recruiting trail, but now that summer is in full swing, Vanderbilt's recruiting efforts have stepped up another notch. Clark Lea and the staff have now hosted two official visit weekends, and seemingly have made progress with many of their top targets.
One of the players that was in town this past weekend on June 6, 3-Star safety Bryson Williams, spoke with Vanderbilt Commodores on SI about his trip to Nashville. He opened up on his relationship with the coaching staff as well as how he sees himself as a fit within the Commodores' defense.
The 6-foot-4, 175 lb. Omaha, Nebraska native first shared what impressed him most from the trip. He said, "My main takeaway was how great the coaching staff is and how close the whole program is with eachother. The campus is beautiful also, and the facilities are very nice."
He continued, diving further into what he did while in Nashville, saying, "My favorite thing I did in Nashville was hang out with the player hosts. We went down to Broadway street and did other things and just had a lot of fun. There was a lot of things going on down there that I've never seen before.
He then shared his vision for himself as a player, saying that he can see himself suiting up for the Commodores.
Williams said, "I can see myself playing for [Vanderbilt]. They have a great staff, and I really believe that with what coach Lea is doing with the program, it would be a great fit. The place is amazing and the people are great, and coach [Jimmy] Thompson and coach [Melvin] Rice know how to coach and get players to the next level."
As of now, Vanderbilt holds ten commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, good for third in the SEC. If the Lea and the Commodores' hot streak can continue throughout the summer, Vanderbilt could be in for its best recruiting class in recent program history.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 12-15
- 3-Star CB Kasmir Hicks - Committed to Indiana on 04/25/2025
- 3-Star QB Michael Mitchell, Jr. - Committed to Vanderbilt on 09/21/2024
- 3-Star S Tony Forney
- 4-Star WR Joel Wyatt
- 3-Star S Bradley Brown
- 3-Star WR Kentrell Davis
- 3-Star TE Tilden Riley
- 3-Star OT Tripp Skewes
- 3-Star TE Kevin Sullivan
June 20th
- 3-Star EDGE Garrett Witherington
Check out the Vanderbilt football official visitor tracker for the full list of summertime visitors.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Brownsville, Florida (Committed 04/29/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- WR Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)