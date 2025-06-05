Vanderbilt Among Top Schools for 2026 3-Star EDGE Jace McCallum
Clark Lea and his coaching staff look to be piecing together a very strong summer for the Commodores on the recruiting trail, and this week, the trend continued as another talented 2026 prospect named Vanderbilt among his top schools.
3-Star edge rusher Jace McCallum took to social media on Wednesday to announce his top five schools, including Vanderbilt among Duke, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State and Virginia Tech.
He is set to make an official visit to Nashville this summer on June 5th and will join fellow 2026 prospect Adam Gehm, a tight end from Harmony Valley, Pennsylvania who locked in his visit back in February.
McCallum is a 6-foot-4, 220 lb. speedy edge rusher with excellent ability to bend around the edge and get past offensive tackles. His long arms allow him to keep would be blockers at bay while he quickly is able to diagnose plays and go after the ball.
As a junior in 2024, the Harrisburg, North Carolina native finished with 44 tackles, 18 TFL's and 12 sacks in only nine games. He also lined up on the offensive side of the ball, serving as an extra blocker on short yardage downs.
247Sports' composite ranking places McCallum as the No. 39 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 21 player in North Carolina. As of now, Vanderbilt holds eight commitments in next year's recruiting class, four of which are defensive prospects.
If the Commodores can continue to build on that side of the ball with the commitment of a player like McCallum, the 2026 class could be a very strong one for Lea and his staff.
Official Visitors for June
June 5th
- EDGE Jacquey Ferguson, Jr.
- TE Adam Gehn
June 6th
- 4-Star S Blake Stewart
- 3-Star WR Brian Williams
- 3-Star ATH Yaheim Riley - Committed to Texas on 05/16/2025
- 3-Star WR Kahden Smith - Committed to Vanderbilt on 05/09/2025
- 3-Star CB Colin Flanigan
- 3-Star OL Mason Wilhelm - Unofficially visited Vanderbilt in March
June 12th
- 3-Star CB Kasmir Hicks - Committed to Indiana on 04/25/2025
- 3-Star QB Michael Mitchell, Jr. - Committed to Vanderbilt on 09/21/2024
- 3-Star S Tony Forney
June 13th
- 4-Star WR Joel Wyatt
- 3-Star S Bradley Brown
- 3-Star WR Kentrell Davis
- 3-Star S D'Montae Tims - Decommitted from Missouri on 05/15/2025
- 3-Star TE Tilden Riley
- 3-Star OT Tripp Skewes
June 14th
- 3-Star TE Kevin Sullivan
June 20th
- 3-Star EDGE Garrett Witherington
Check out the Vanderbilt football official visitor tracker for the full list of summertime visitors.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Brownsville, Florida (Committed 04/29/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)