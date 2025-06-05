Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Among Top Schools for 2026 3-Star EDGE Jace McCallum

The North Carolina native is expected to take an official visit to Nashville this Summer.

Mason Woods

2026 3-Star EDGE Jace McCallum (middle) with Vanderbilt defensive assistants Jovan Haye (left) and Larry Black (right)
2026 3-Star EDGE Jace McCallum (middle) with Vanderbilt defensive assistants Jovan Haye (left) and Larry Black (right) / Credit @Jace2026 on X
Clark Lea and his coaching staff look to be piecing together a very strong summer for the Commodores on the recruiting trail, and this week, the trend continued as another talented 2026 prospect named Vanderbilt among his top schools.

3-Star edge rusher Jace McCallum took to social media on Wednesday to announce his top five schools, including Vanderbilt among Duke, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State and Virginia Tech.

He is set to make an official visit to Nashville this summer on June 5th and will join fellow 2026 prospect Adam Gehm, a tight end from Harmony Valley, Pennsylvania who locked in his visit back in February.

McCallum is a 6-foot-4, 220 lb. speedy edge rusher with excellent ability to bend around the edge and get past offensive tackles. His long arms allow him to keep would be blockers at bay while he quickly is able to diagnose plays and go after the ball.

As a junior in 2024, the Harrisburg, North Carolina native finished with 44 tackles, 18 TFL's and 12 sacks in only nine games. He also lined up on the offensive side of the ball, serving as an extra blocker on short yardage downs.

247Sports' composite ranking places McCallum as the No. 39 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 21 player in North Carolina. As of now, Vanderbilt holds eight commitments in next year's recruiting class, four of which are defensive prospects.

If the Commodores can continue to build on that side of the ball with the commitment of a player like McCallum, the 2026 class could be a very strong one for Lea and his staff.

Official Visitors for June

June 5th

June 6th

  • 4-Star S Blake Stewart
  • 3-Star WR Brian Williams
  • 3-Star ATH Yaheim Riley - Committed to Texas on 05/16/2025
  • 3-Star WR Kahden Smith - Committed to Vanderbilt on 05/09/2025
  • 3-Star CB Colin Flanigan
  • 3-Star OL Mason Wilhelm - Unofficially visited Vanderbilt in March

June 12th

June 13th

June 14th

  • 3-Star TE Kevin Sullivan

June 20th

Check out the Vanderbilt football official visitor tracker for the full list of summertime visitors.

2026 Commitments

  1. ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
  2. QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
  3. EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
  4. S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
  5. IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
  6. CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Brownsville, Florida (Committed 04/29/2025)
  7. WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
  8. DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)

Check out the Vanderbilt football recruiting tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 recruiting class and beyond.

MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

