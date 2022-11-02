Skip to main content

Observations From the UW Men's Basketball Exhibition Reveal

The Huskies play season opener next Monday against Weber State.
The team that nobody knows much about, Mike Hopkins' sixth University of Washington basketball entry, finally revealed itself in a Tuesday night exhibition game, a 95-64 victory over Alaska Fairbanks.

The UW now turns it attention to its season opener next Monday night against Weber State in Alaska Airlines Arena.

Six days from its regular-season opener against Weber State, the Huskies used starting lineup of WSU transfer Noah Williams and returnees Jamal Bey and PJ Fuller at guards, 7-foot-1 Fresno State transfer Braxton Meah at center, and 6-foot-7 Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks.

Against an overmatched opponent, they looked fairly physical and confident, jumping to a 15-2 advantage.

Brooks, who led the UW with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, started things off by posting up inside and dropping one in 18 seconds into the action.

Some early observations regarding this dress rehearsal for a team picked to finish ninth in the conference and had no players chosen among a preseason top 21 players:

This Husky team appears to be similar to the previous one, maybe capable of being a little better than last's season 17-15 showing.

The team will be built around Brooks, who is clearly the best player on the roster, a playmaker similar to Terrell Brown last season only taller.

It has more size than usual. Franck Kepnang, the 6-foot-11 Oregon transfer, likely be interchangeable with Meah. Kepnang had 9 points on 4-for-4 shooting, while Meah scored 7, with both players working around the basket. Their presence could limit the use of sophomore Jackson Grant this season or lead him to redshirt. 

Freshman guard Keyon Menfield from Flint, Michigan, has the ability to score fairly quickly. He came off the bench to drop in 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

Curiously, the Huskies didn't use their vaunted zone much in this one, but, again, it was just an exhibition.

