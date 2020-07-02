Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Ali Jennings in 2020

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 season, we take an in-depth look at each player on the Mountaineer roster. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, so today we turn to wide receiver Ali Jennings.

Last season, the West Virginia receiving corps received an infusion of young talent, including Richmond Virginia native Ali Jennings. In 2018, he helped lead Highland Springs to a perfect 15-0 record and the VHSL Group 5A State Championship, defeating Stone Bridge, 37-26. Jennings finished his senior year with 40 receptions for 874 yards and seven touchdowns and quickly became on of Virginia's top receivers in the 2019 recruiting class.

It didn't take Jennings long to make a splash in Morgantown as he recorded three receptions for 28 yards and notched his first career touchdown in week three vs North Carolina State. He quickly gained the trust of the coaching staff and became the third most utilized receiver on the roster, seeing 313 offensive snaps.

Jennings has a great understanding of not only the offense and it's philosophy, but his role in the offense as well. Head coach Neal Brown pointed out during the season that Jennings was also one of the Mountaineers' best blocking receivers, which will always earn you playing time. If he takes the next step in his development, he could be one of the team's breakout stars.

Stellar

A stellar season for Jennings means that he has become Sam James' partner in crime. If he can evolve as a No. 2 receiver and take some attention away from James, it would be considered a stellar season for Jennings.

Standard

The standard for Jennings is being someone the coaching staff can trust, but also sees improvement being that he was only a true freshman a year ago. Doesn't have huge numbers by any means, but does the right things and very rarely makes any mental mistakes.

Subpar

A below average season would see Jennings have a decrease in playing time and is likely losing time to newcomers Sam Brown or Devell Washington. He finished with 19 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown in 2019. Although numbers aren't everything, I would be shocked if 30 receptions isn't reached.

