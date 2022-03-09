2 Girls and a Game: 2022 Brier Opening Weekend

Lori and Mary return with episode 23 of season 7 and, after a brief rehash of Lori’s fun mixed curling weekend, we’re off with the curling chatter.

Team lineup changes have been announced, and are discussed, including the popularity of the “adult conversations” phrase. And all hail Eve Muirhead’s glamour girls!

Next up is the Brier in Lethbridge. With Mary’s agenda leading the way, The Girls discuss all things men on ice. Following that are some additional curling subjects.

The episode closes with a 20-minute interview with Darren Moulding, the former Brendan Bottcher and current James Grattan team member now plying his trade out of New Brunswick. You won’t want to miss this one, folks.

Enjoy the episode and stay safe.