2 Girls and a Game: Slamming Through April

The Girls keep winning.

Lori and Mary gather for episode 29 of season 7, and kick things off with news of yet another provincial championship trophy (!) and a celebrity appearance for charity.

Then the 2 Girls do what you’re here for: discuss all that’s happened this past week in the Roaring Game. Topics include—but are not limited to—the Players’ Championship Slam, the official Bottcher team announcement, that winning thing, the world mixed doubles championship, and so much more.

Enjoy the episode and stay safe.

