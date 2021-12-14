2 Girls and a Game: SNL Sex Toys and More

Episode 13 of season 7 is a grab bag of curling stuff, ranging from two Mixed Doubles qualifiers—one in Canada and the other in Holland—plus the Canadian Seniors, John Morris and Australia, and SNL on the EasyToys scandal.

And that’s just the beginning. Later on, The Girls discuss STOH puzzles, Manitoba, event cancellations, COVID (of course), the next Slam, Bruce Mouat and Team Shuster aka The Guys Who Get To Do Way Too Much Fun Stuff.

Lori and Mary conclude with a few thoughts on their previous episode, which proved to be incredibly popular.

There’s one more episode before a holiday break ... please enjoy this one and stay safe!