From The Hack: Charette, Walker-Muyres, Harris

Two men’s worlds predictors and a focussed mixed doubles team aiming at the 2026 Olympics.

Settle in as Fran Roch goes in-depth with the people of the Roaring Game.

First up is Quebec’s Pierre Charette. The head official of the Grand Slam of Curling reports on his Olympic and world championship experiences coaching Switzerland’s Team Tirinzoni before giving his views on the upcoming world men’s championship in Las Vegas.

The second segment is a double win with mixed doubles stars Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres, who have both decided to leave the high-performance ranks of traditional four-player curling to concentrate on the MD discipline leading into Milano-Cortina 2026.

Finally, Frank completes this episode with Olympian and veteran TV analyst Mike Harris, who will be calling games at the men’s worlds for The Curling Channel streaming service operated by the World Curling Federation.

