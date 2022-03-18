Skip to main content

From the Hack: Gushue, Frauenlob, Team Einarson

Six guests in a historic interview podcast.
From the Hack - Oct. 21, 2021

It’s a special episode of From The Hack featuring all the members of Team Einarson. Brad Gushue kicks it off with a breakdown of his stunning Brier victory, in which his three-man triumphed with third Mark Nichols forced into isolation. 

Olympic broadcaster Hans Frauenlob is up next for a preview of the world women’s championship in Prince George, BC. The episode concludes with Team Canada — Kerri Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Meilleur — all participating from Prince George as they take aim at their first world championship title.

TOP HEADLINES

From the Hack - Oct. 21, 2021
Play
From The Hack

From the Hack: Gushue, Frauenlob, Team Einarson

By Frank Roch1 minute ago
10OG_Norberg jubo_Alastair Bird
Strategy

Wide Range of Olympic Options

By Doug WilsonMar 17, 2022
22PG_Opening Ceremony curling_Alina Pavlyuchik
Blog

Online Dominates Olympic and Paralympic Coverage

By Matt BrouwerMar 16, 2022