From the Hack: Gushue, Frauenlob, Team Einarson

It’s a special episode of From The Hack featuring all the members of Team Einarson. Brad Gushue kicks it off with a breakdown of his stunning Brier victory, in which his three-man triumphed with third Mark Nichols forced into isolation.

Olympic broadcaster Hans Frauenlob is up next for a preview of the world women’s championship in Prince George, BC. The episode concludes with Team Canada — Kerri Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Meilleur — all participating from Prince George as they take aim at their first world championship title.