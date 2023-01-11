From The Hack: Tuck, Muyres

From The Hack returns for 2023 with a special podcast episode focused on curling’s mixed doubles discipline.

Host Frank Roch first chats with Ontarian Wayne Tuck, a mixed doubles specialist and also one of the driving forces of the new Mixed Doubles Super Series.

The episode concludes with guest Kirk Muyres, the Saskatchewan Brier veteran who now exclusively competes in mixed doubles with teammate Laura Walker, the wife of Team Gushue’s Geoff Walker.

As usual, enhance your podcast experience by watching for embedded images in the media player above.