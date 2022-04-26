Canada Second Behind Scotland in Mixed Doubles

Italy’s mixed doubles star finally lost a game.

Canada defeated Czech Republic to take sole possession of second place in Group B at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.

Fiancés Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant were leading 2-0 when they stole a huge three-ender and then a single to go up 6-0 after three ends.

The youthful Czechs applied their power play and were rewarded with a three-count of their own to trail 6-3.

After swapping singles, the Canadians scored another three in the seventh end to lead 10-4. The Czechs conceded in the 10th end.

“I think our performance today was pretty sharp,” said Gallant. We set up a lot of good angles, especially early on, in both of our games.”

Canada walloped Hungary 10-1 in their Tuesday morning match.

“The past couple of days, we’ve got a better handle on (the conditions),” said Peterman. “Just figuring out where to put the broom and how hard we need to throw it on those shots.”

Italy vs Sweden • Ansis Ventins-WCF

Canada moves to 5-1, one game ahead of United States (4-2) who were trounced 7-2 by first-place Scotland.

Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie, who are now 6-0, defeated the Canadians on Monday by an 8-4 count.

Hungary missed a chance to move to 4-2 as they lost to Turkey’s Dilsat Yildiz and Mikel Unanue by a 6-3 scoreline. It was the Turkish pair’s first win of the tournament.

In Pool A, Italy finally lost a game—7-4 to Sweden’s Isabelle and Rasmus Wraana—but stayed in first place at 5-1. Japan, Norway, hosts Switzerland and the Swedes are all in second at 4-2.

The loss was Stefania Constantini’s first in major championship mixed doubles play this season. At the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, she and Amos Mosaner went undefeated at 10-0 to win the gold.

This week in Geneva, Constantini is partnered with Sebastiano Arman, following Mosaner’s injury over the Easter weekend.

Key matches on Wednesday will see Italy battle Switzerland and Norway. In other action, Canada will face England, USA takes on Australia and Scotland will battle Hungary.