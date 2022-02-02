Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling Kicks Off in Beijing

There were two upsets—and very nearly three— out of four opening mixed doubles curling matches to kick off the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys could only watch as Australia’s Tahli Gill threw her last shot of the game, an attempted pick, for the win … and missed, handing the Americans the 6-5 victory.

Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

The other Olympic curling rookies, Czech Republic, defeated 2018 bronze medallists Norway by a 7-6 count in an extra-end. The battle of married couples saw Norway outshoot the Czechs 82% to 69% but Kristin Skaslien wobbled on her final delivery, which missed the angle necessary for the win.

“We wanted to play a bit better than we played but it’s the first game and I think everybody is a little nervous,” said Czech Republic’s Zuzana Paul. “In the end we are thrilled with the first win at the Olympic Games.”

Hosts China got the spectators going with another monumental victory in draw one. Fan Suyuan and Ling Zhi upended the defending silver medallist from Switzerland in another 7-6 extra-end contest, making their mixed doubles debut at the Olympics one to remember.

The fourth match featured no rookies, as world champions Great Britain took on world bronze medallists Sweden. The Swedes, who arrived in Beijing just a day earlier—delayed by five days—after a coach had tested positive for COVID-19, stole a nifty two points in the fifth end but dropped two three-enders in the match, including a critical triple steal in the seventh end to lose 9-5.

“It felt really good to be out on the ice and curling after five or six days here,” said GBR’s Bruce Mouat. “We’re having a lot of fun and just soaking up the Olympic atmosphere. It’s buzzing to be on the ice and to get a win. It’ll give us a lot of momentum going forward.”

Defending Olympic champions Canada and Italy were idle for draw one, and both join the fray for draw two Thursday morning in Beijing (Wednesday evening at 8:00 p.m. ET). The Canadians take on the Brits in a highlight matchup.