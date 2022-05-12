Pulli Takes U.S. Mixed Curling Fours

While curling’s mixed doubles discipline hogs the spotlight, traditional four-player mixed competitions continue to be competitive.

Rochester, NY’s Team Pulli made history by winning the U.S. mixed title on home ice with a 7-6 victory over the Midwest Curling Association’s Team Brundidge.

The win was the first for a female skip at the U.S. mixed since the event was first held in 1975.

Eight teams competed in total. At the conclusion of the round robin, Team Workin (Dakotas Territory) sat atop the standings with a 6-1 record. Team Jukich (MN) finished at 5-2, while Brundidge and Pulli were both at 4-3.

Early in the semifinal, Team Pulli trailed Team Jukich 5-2 before winning the game by stealing the eighth end. In the other semi, Team Brundidge was down 3-0 to Team Workin at the fourth-end break, but scored four unanswered points and stole the eighth end to win 4-3.

In the championship final, Team Pulli (Caitlin Pulli, Jeff Pulli, Rebecca Andrew and Jason Scott) was in control throughout the final until giving up three points in the seventh end. This allowed Team Brundidge (Jed Brundidge, Bella Hagenbuch, Cameron Rittenour and Mae Hagenbuch) to tie the game.

In the final end, Jed Brundidge drew behind a corner guard to the eight foot, leaving Pulli with a draw to the four foot for the win. Swept from end to end, Andrew and Scott put her last stone on the button for the thrilling victory.

Team Pulli will represent the United States at the World Mixed Curling Championship in Aberdeen, SCO in October.

“We’re thrilled to award the US Mixed Nationals trophy to Team Pulli after not being able to hold the event for two seasons due to the COVID pandemic,” said Dean Gemmell, Director of Curling Development for USA Curling. “The quality of play throughout the event was high, the host club in Rochester did an outstanding job, and Rochester Head Ice Tech Bob Williams produced a great surface for the field.

“In a year that was challenging for clubs as they bounced back from COVID closures and restrictions, we are grateful to those that have helped us safely complete our championship season.”

Pulli was a U.S. women’s champion in 2011, playing third for Patti Lank. She also won four silver medals between 2006 and 2010.

Lead Rebecca Andrew won the Mixed Nationals in 2013, playing lead for Derek Surka.

“As an organization that believes gender equity in our sport is a great asset, it’s exciting to see this storied championship won by a team led by a female skip,” said Gemmell. “Caitlin Pulli played extremely well all week, and she and her team saved their best play for the playoff round. We look forward to watching them represent the United States at the Mixed Fours World Championship.”

The event also featured players of the next generation of competitive curlers in the United States. Finalist Bella Hagenbuch is 16, and her sister Mae is just 14 years of age.