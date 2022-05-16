World Junior Curling in Sweden

Latvia’s women’s team is turning heads after defeating Canada at the World Juniors in Jonkoping.

It was a wild one, as Latvia took four points in the fourth end and stole three in the fifth to lead 7-0. Two ends later it was 7-5, but Latvia took another three in sixth end to lead 10-5.

Canada, skipped by Isabelle Ladouceur, took a single in the seventh end and stole a pair in the eighth to trail 10-8, but dropped a deuce in the ninth. The slugfest ended at 12-8.

The Latvians are now 3-0 after previous wins over Japan (10-3) and USA (10-6).

Evelina Barone is the Latvian skip. She was very busy earlier this season, throwing fourth stones for the Latvian adult women’s team at both the Olympic and World Qualifying Events. In both cases, Barone helped her team qualify for the playoffs and in both cases Latvia lost the second qualifying match.

Evelina Barone • Cheyenne Boone-WCF

One could assume the experience of Olympic and world championship qualifying has given Barone’s juniors a leg up on the competition early in the week.

Norway defeated Korea 9-7 to share first place in the women’s division. Sweden is 2-1 while Japan and USA are 1-1. A host of teams, including Canada, are 1-2.

On the men’s side, Germany, Norway and Scotland are all 3-0, while Korea is at 2-1.

Canada and United States are 1-2, also tied with Italy and Switzerland.

The German men are skipped by Benjamin Kapp, the son of German men’s legend Andy Kapp.

Selected matches can be viewed in full on The Curling Channel’s micro-transaction site, run by UK’s Recast, and “light” remote camera coverage of other sheets is also available.

Our recent column explained the “light” coverage option, and also linked to a prior explanation of World Curling Television’s Recast initiative.