Nothing is better than washing down a juicy burger with a crisp, cold beer on a scorching summer day. A wedge of lime or orange instantly transforms the flavor of many beers, but what about adding fruit earlier in the process? Numerous craft breweries have taken to experimenting with incorporating a variety of fruits into their thirst-quenching beer blends. This creates new and exciting dimensions of flavor, often impacting the aroma, color, body, and of the beer in such a way that makes it a fast seasonal favorite. Here are a few of our editors’ favorite picks for summer sipping.

Key Lime Pie Gose, Westbrook Brewing Co.

$11.99 for a 6-pack (12-ounce cans)

A classic Southern dessert, key lime pie appears in beer form in this medium bodied brew. Infused with real key lime juice, the beer is tart enough to make your mouth pucker with the first sip, but balanced gracefully by a gose’s signature touch of salt.

Briney Melon Gose, Anderson Valley Brewing Company

$9.99 for a 6-pack (12-ounce cans)

Sweet watermelon notes followed by sprinkles of sea salt yield this refreshing, delightfully briney melon flavored gose. The beer has a clean and dry finish that pairs well with fish, chicken, and salads.

Raspberry Berliner Weisse, Trim Tab Brewing Co.

$9.99 for a 6-pack (12-ounce cans)

Tinted with a rosey pink hue, this berliner weisse boasts tart raspberry and wheat flavors. The body is light, fizzy, and refreshing--almost like a fizzy raspberry lemonade.

Deep Purple, Empire Brewing Company

$10.99 for a 4-pack (12-ounce bottles)

The funky purple color of this beer can easily be mistaken for grape soda. The Pilsner base is brewed with New York State Concord grapes and sports a 7.5% ABV with a red wine like dryness. The grape aroma is present as soon it’s poured.

Goin’ Coastal, Sweetwater Brewing Company

$10.99 for a 6-pack (12-ounce bottles)

Sweetwater’s summer seasonal IPA features citrus hops accompanied by sweet tropical pineapple flavors backed with a deliciously bitter finish. It comes with a hazy golden color and medium, smooth body.

Grapefruit Sculpin, Ballast Point Brewing and Spirits

$13.99 for a 6-pack (12-ounce bottles)

Apricot, peach, mango, and lemon are the natural fruit profiles in this IPA by Ballast. The addition of grapefruit boosts the tart citrus tones for an invigorating finish.

Atalanta, Orpheus Brewing

$10.99 for a 6-pack (12-ounce cans)

Named after Greek heroine, Atalanta, this super bubbly saison is bold, spicy, and acidic. It pours pale yellow and is spiked with tart plums and touches of lemon for a gently lingering puckering effect.

UFO Twist Blood Orange, Harpoon Brewery

$10.99 for a 6-pack (12-ounce bottles)

Twist is a zesty combination of blood orange and bergamot orange, which forges a balance between sweet and tangy citrus for an overall incredibly orangey profile. It carries a medium body with a cloudy yellow color.

Flesh & Blood, Dogfish Head Craft Brewed Ales

$12.99 for a 6-pack (12-ounce cans)

Enjoy a vibrant citrus overload with the pairing of lemon flesh and peel with blood orange juice in this full-bodied burnt orange colored IPA. The lemons have a sharply prominent aroma that comes through when poured.

This story originally appeared on myrecipes.com