One man’s Chipotle ordering hack has created a stark internet divide.

The man in question — identified as dad Josh Williams — took to Twitter on Sunday to share the now viral contents of his recent takeout bag to share that he asked the good workers of Chipotle to individually wrap every last taco ingredient in separate containers. The guacamole, cheese, salsa all were scooped into at least 10 plastic containers at Williams’ request, potentially stalling the line no matter how quick the staff at the fast casual joint were.

“Either my wife or I had the idea the get the cold ingredients on the side so we could reassemble [the tacos] at home,” he told BuzzFeed and later shared to Twitter that the employees were “surprisingly chill” about it.

“Am I weird? Or Brilliant?” he asked of his idea to keep the takeout toppings in optimal eating condition for the 45-minute drive home for his family meal.

Started asking the folks at Chipotle to individually package my ingredients so I can assemble it all at home.



Am I weird? Or brilliant? pic.twitter.com/OUXbJH3c7g — Josh Williams (@jw) July 3, 2017

As the internet answered, the tweet, which has been retweeted 1,343 times and liked 7,622 times as of Thursday, quickly went viral with passionate responses.

Some people thought he was doing a great job at life with this idea.

They're actually surprisingly chill about it. This is also way less invasive than ordering a Quesarrito. — Josh Williams (@jw) July 3, 2017

Brilliant...fabulous idea! My 20 year old son is on the Keto diet and I am on a modified Paleo diet, so this is wonderfully helpful! — QueenCatia (@QueenCatia) July 4, 2017

I do this all the time. I split my one meal into 2 meals. Lettuce doesn't reheat very well — Tira Bloemer (@littletir72) July 5, 2017

brilliant. amazingly brilliant. this is like when I learned about well done fries at in-n-out. — Tracy Pizzo Frey (@tracyfrey) July 3, 2017

Others thought it was too demanding, wasteful, or just ridiculous.

I wildly inconvieneced a minimum wage employee in a crowded line because I don't understand the concept of grocery stores, am I a genius https://t.co/l2TR8XhMnL — 「Ellie-Marie ★」 (@WitchHats) July 4, 2017

person behind you in line gotta be hot pic.twitter.com/zEUgRbsW05 — E (@MackHardRd) July 3, 2017

What is happening. This is not right man. Trust the process. — John Lilly (@johnolilly) July 3, 2017

Gifs don't negate all the plastic you unnecessarily wasted. Jfc.



Just take 10 minutes and eat it there next time. pic.twitter.com/lnRJEHimaS — Taylor Fields (@taylorfrances7) July 4, 2017

