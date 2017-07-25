It’s your birthday and, in the words of Kanye West, you’re most likely “stronger, better, faster.”

But what are you really wishing for? How about a chocolate-drizzled vanilla sundae? The cherry on top — it’s totally free.

To celebrate your day, restaurant chains across America are offering a diverse selection of birthday freebies. So pick your favorite spot(s), gather a group, and feast — for free.

Applebee’s: Get a free birthday dessert when you sign up for their email list.

Arby’s: Get a free roast beef classic sandwich (with purchase of a small, medium or large drink) when you sign up for Arby’s Deals.

Au Bon Pain: Get a free salad or sandwich when you sign up for their email club.

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels: Get a free classic pretzel on your birthday when you sign up for My Pretzel Perks loyalty program.

Baja Fresh Mexican Grill: Get a free birthday burrito, as well as a free taco when you sign up for Club Baja.

Baskin Robbins: Join the Birthday Club and get an email coupon for a free 2.5 oz. ice cream (any flavor in a cup or a cone) and a birthday cake discount. Plus, a BOGO free deal on any ice cream sundae bought in the store on Tuesdays.

Bertucci’s: A coupon for any free dessert from their menu when you sign for Bertucci’s email club.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free pizookie cookie with vanilla ice cream on top or a handcrafted soda when you sign up for BJ’s premium rewards program. For refreshments, choose from root beer, black cherry, orange cream or vanilla cream.

Black Angus Steakhouse: Get a free steak dinner on your first birthday as a Prime Club Member. (Also get a free dessert just for joining.)

Bonefish Grill: Any free dessert from their menu when you become a BFG Insider.

Bruegger’s Bagels: A free bagel of your choice with any kind of cream cheese (choices include lox, scallion, and more) when you sign up for their e-club online. Post sign-up you will receive a birthday coupon over email.

Buca di Beppo: Sign up for the Buca e-club and enjoy a $20 birthday gift choose from 3 Buca small pasta dishes: Spaghetti Marinara, Fettuccini Alfredo, or Baked Ziti.

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar: Free dessert when you join the Buffalo Circle email list. On your birthday you should receive an email, bring a copy of that email and choose any 1 dessert from their menu.

California Pizza Kitchen: A free kid’s meal when you register online for CPKids Birthday Club. Choose a pizza or pasta with a choice of soft drinks, juice or milk and a CPKid’s Sundae. After signing up you will receive a reminder email which you should bring with you to the restaurant.

Carraba’s Italian Grill: Receive a free dessert with any purchase of an entrée when you join the Amici Club.

Carvel’s: Get a free ice cream cone when you join fudgie fanatics email list. After signing up you will receive a birthday coupon plus a BOGO (buy one get one free) coupon offer. Individual Carvel’s stores may vary so check a local shop near you.

Checkers: Free small milkshake when you sign up for “The Flavorhood” exclusive email list.

The Cheesecake Factory: Let your server know it’s your birthday and receive a small cup of ice cream accompanied by singing!

Chevy’s Fresh Mex: $12.99 meal of your choice (can be a single entrée or small plates) when you sign up for their Real Mex Rewards. Sign up in advance because your reward card will earn points that allow for your free meal.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: Sign up for Chili’s rewards online and receive a coupon for a free appetizer or dessert on your birthday.

Cinnabon: Free baked good (a choice of cinnabon stix, cinnasweeties or cinnabon bites) as well as a minibon cinnamon roll when you sign up for Club Cinnamon.

Coldstone Creamery: Become a member of My Cold Stone Club and receive a BOGO coupon for an ice cream creation with waffle cone.

Corner Bakery Café: Free bakery goodie (a fresh baked pastry, cookie, dessert, bar or slice of cake)

Cracker Barrel: Free dessert when you tell your server, no sign up necessary.

Culver’s: Free sundae when you join Culver’s club. After signing up you will also receive a free value basket,which includes any ButterBurger or other favorite, a classic side and a regular drink.

Dairy Queen: Sign up for their fan club online and get a coupon for a free blizzard. Just bring the printed coupon with you to the store.

Del Taco: A free premium milkshake (choose from strawberry, chocolate or vanilla) when you sign up for their fan club online. You will receive a coupon for your milkshake and it will tell you the closest location near you.

Denny’s: A free “original grand slam.” Valid ID must be present. Birthday slam may vary but typically includes a short stack of pancakes, bacon, sausages and eggs.

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit: A big barbecue sandwich if you sign up with the “Big Yellow Cup Club.” Bring the email coupon with you to the restaurant. Free ice cream is also available for adults and children with any dine-in purchase – plus, a free kids meal every Sunday.

Dunkin’ Donuts: A free medium beverage of your choice when you sign up for DD Perks Reward Program. (You’ll also get a free beverage after you sign up.)

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Any free bagel of your choice when you join their e-club online. You will receive a coupon for a birthday bagel and just bring it into the store.

El Pollo Loco: Free chips, guacamole when you sign up for Loco Rewards. New members must join My Loco Rewards at least 10 days prior to their birthday to receive a birthday reward. Free meal, free value menu or treat may vary depending on location. All restaurants honor free chips and guac just bring the email coupon with you!

Famous Dave’s: Get a free dessert or 50% off an entrée when you join the Famous Dave’s P.I.G. Club.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse: Free box of chocolate truffles.

Friendly’s Ice Cream: A free Happy Endings medium sundae when you join the BFF Club. Sundaes come with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, Oreo cookies and a red maraschino cherry.

Frost Gelato: Enjoy a “frostbite” — a gelato hand-dipped in chocolate. Just present a valid state ID. Gelato flavors range from espresso to stracciatella to peppermint!

Great American Cookies: Get a free cookie surprise when you sign up for “Cookie-mail.”

Hooter’s: Enjoy an order of 10 boneless chicken wings with the purchase of a fountain/soda drink when you sign up for their HootClub email.

IHOP: Sign up for the IHOP rewards and receive free pancakes.

Ike’s Place: Get a free sandwich when you dine in on your birthday.

Jack in the Box: Dig into a free dessert when you sign up for their rewards club “secret society of cool people” online. Just present your birthday coupon at a store near you.

Jersey Mike’s Subs: Get a free sub and regular sized drink when you sign up for their email club.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Free appetizer when you join Joe’s Catch e-mail club.

Johnny Rockets: Eat a free hamburger after signing up for Rocket’s e-club.

Krispy Kreme Donuts: ANY free doughnut after signing up for their e-club. Choose from over 50 flavors including “birthday cake batter,” strawberry iced, or chocolate glazed!

Lone Star Steakhouse: Free appetizer of your choice after signing up for their e-club. Bring the coupon you receive over email to the restaurant with you.

Longhorn Steakhouse: Any 1 dessert from their menu when you sign up for a “Longhorn Account.”

Margaritaville: Indulge in a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream with your choice of caramel or chocolate syrup with whipped cream, crushed nuts and a cherry on top!

McDonald’s: Receive a kid’s “Happy Meal” on your kid’s birthday when you participate in McDonald’s “Birthday Club Program.” This offer is only for participating regional stores, so check with your local store.

Melting Pot: Suck on 6 chocolate-dipped strawberries with a purchase after signing up for “Club Fondue.” You will receive a welcome voucher within 24 hours after signing up with a coupon and minimum purchase requirement to enjoy the strawberries! The same voucher will be sent in advance of your birthday.

Moe’s Southwestern Grill: Spice it up with a birthday burrito using your coupon after signing up for Moe’s e-World. Once a member, you will be welcomed with a complimentary cup of Moe’s Famous Queso.

Morton’s Steakhouse: A free dessert and a $25 additional reward on your birthday when you sign up as a VIP member through Landry Select Club Cards.

Noodles & Company: Free dish of your choice when you sign up as a Noodlegram member and receive a coupon.

Not Your Average Joe’s: Enjoy any entrée & dessert of your choice from the menu when you sign up for their e-mail club. Once you are a member of the club please bring a copy of the birthday coupon with you – it is your meal ticket.

Olive Garden: Join their e-club and receive a coupon for a free appetizer or dessert. Bring it to a store near you and apply any time during your birthday month!

Outback Steakhouse: Get a kid-size vanilla sundae with chocolate syrup, no sign up necessary. If you do want to sign up for their rewards program you will receive a birthday coupon for a free dessert or “aussie-tizer” with your meal.

P.F Chang’s: Dig into a cake or cheesecake after signing up for their restaurant email list.

Panera Bread: A free pastry, dessert or café item available that day. Just Join “MyPanera” rewards.

Pinkberry: Cool off with a small frozen yogurt with any toppings (except nutella and milk chocolate crunch) when you become a Pinkberry Loyalty rewards member. Bring the email coupon with you or download the Pinkberry mobile app and present in-store.

Planet Smoothie: Feel refreshed with a smoothie when you sign up for Planet Smoothie’s “Birthday Club.”

Pretzelmaker: Get a free order of “Birthday Bites,” also known as pretzel bites.

Qdoba Mexican Grill: Make it spicy with a birthday burrito after signing up for Qdoba Rewards.

Quiznos Sub: Your choice of a chocolate chip, cinnamon sugar or oatmeal cookie after you join the Q club online. You must present the email coupon in-store.

Red Lobster: Sign up as a member of their “fresh catch club” and receive a coupon for a free dessert or appetizer, 5 dollars off an entrée or 10% off a menu item. Coupons vary but those three are the most common!

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Spirits: A Gourmet Burger. Choose from 24 gourmet burgers after you sign up for Red Robin Royalty Rewards.

Rita’s Italian Ice: A birthday treat and a single scoop of ice, ice-cream or ice-custard. After becoming a member of their birthday club you will receive a coupon.

Roy’s Hawaiian Fusion: A free dessert and photo.

Rubio’s Fresh Mexican: A taco after signing up for their Beach Club emails. You will receive a coupon for the taco.

Ruby Tuesday: Enjoy a burger by joining their birthday club.

Sbarro, The Italian Eatery: Eat an XL New York slice of pepperoni or cheese pizza by joining their “Slice Society” email club.

Shula’s Steak House: Have an entrée from their menu by signing up for Team Shula club. Both a prime steak and a layered cake are featured on their website.

Sizzler: Enjoy a free Malibu chicken after joining their e-club. The e-coupon will indicate the birthday treat depending on your sizzler location.

Smashburger: Sip any flavored shake you sign up for the smashclub rewards. Flavors include: strawberry, chocolate, vanilla, chocolate oreo or birthday cake. Smashclub coupon must be presented in-store.

Sonic America’s Drive In: A regular cream slush, tater tot or medium drink. Notify Sonic of your birthday in advance by setting up a MySonic profile.

Sprinkles Cupcakes: Pucker up for a cupcake! Some favorites: red velvet, coconut, salty caramel, banana pecan butter and vanilla milk chocolate. After signing up for “Sprinkles Birthday club” you will receive a code over email and just present at a store.

Starbucks: Sign up for their rewards program online and receive a coupon for a free drink or food item on your birthday.

Steak N’ Shake: Dig into a double steak burger with cheese and a side of fries when you sign up for their exclusive e-club.

Stir Crazy: A stir fry of your choice from the menu when you join their e-club. After signing up, bring the coupon sent to your email to the restaurant.

TCBY: Cool off with a free frozen yogurt when you join myTCBY e-club.

Tasti D-Lite: Free medium tasti-cup or cone of ice cream when you sign up for Tasti Treatcard. Cones available in sugar, wafer, and waffle.

TGI Fridays: Enjoy a free dessert or appetizer when you sign up for their Stripes reward program. Sign up and printable coupon available on Facebook.

Tony Roma’s: Free dinner entree up to $15.99 when you sign up for the eRewards club.

Waffle House: Get a free waffle when you join the Regulars Club online.

Wendy’s: Get a free frosty when you join “MyWendy’s” email list. Individual locations may vary.

Whataburger: Enjoy a free Justaburger when you sign up for Whatakids birthday sign up.

Yogurtland: Receive a frozen yogurt when you join Real Rewards and sign up for their “You Rule Club.”

Zaxby’s: Enjoy a meal deal (choose from 8 different plates of chicken, such as the Buffalo wing meal or the grilled chicken salad meal) and a birthday nibbler (chicken slider sandwich with house sauce), when you join the “Zax Mail Club.”

Zoës Kitchen: Join Zoes’ email list and get a free birthday entrée. More freebies and BOGO deals available post-sign up.