There's No Wrong Way to Get to the College Football Playoff

Tailgating season is officially here. Whether your plans are a quick bite in the parking lot before the game or an all-day long extravaganza, you'll need to make sure you're stocked with the basics. Not sure what you need? Fear not: we've compiled a list of accessories—from portable grills to all-in-one tailgate bags to double koozies—that will keep your food hot, your drinks cold, and your tailgate enjoyable.

STOK GRIDIRON PORTABLE GAS GRILL

Forget big, bulky grills with a ton of setup. This portable grill features an electric igniter and smaller propane tanks so you can get grilling as soon as you stake out a spot in the parking lot. When you're done cooking, the grill folds up flat and has wheels for easy transport and storage in your trunk.

QUEST SLANT LEG INSTANT UP CANOPY

This tent checks all the boxes with its affordable price tag, simple setup, easy carrying bag and a selection of 24 colors, so you'll have no problem repping your team.

BLACKSTONE TAILGATER 3-IN-1 COOKER

Get more for your money with this 3-in-1 cooker, which features three different surfaces: a standard grill, a griddle and independent burners for cooking with pots and pans. Grill hot dogs and burgers while frying up an egg and some bacon on the griddle, or saute sauces or veggies on the burners while you barbecue some chicken. Another great feature—especially for uneven pavement or gravel lots—is the cooker's legs, which adjust independently to make sure the grilltop is flat even on unbalanced surfaces.

PORTABLE SATELLITE-KING TAILGATER

Want to hook up a TV at your tailgate? The King Tailgater, a fully automatic, portable satellite antenna, is one of the most popular options around. Compatible with DISH Network, this satellite, which can be used both as a portable or a rood mount, even offers a pay-as-you-go option, so you can plug-in and fire-up the satellite on Sundays without signing a long-term contract.

NFL QUATREFOIL PICNIC CADDY

Rep your NFL team with this caddy, which is ideal for carrying large dishes or bulky supplies. Bonus: Once you're done, the bag folds flat for easy storage in your trunk.

PARACORD HANDLE FOR DRINKWARE

Get a grip on your drink. This nifty little gadget puts a handle on anything—tumblers, cans, bottles, or plastic cups—so you have something to hold onto during your next parking lot party.

YETI ROADIE 20 COOLER

A smaller version of a longtime tailgate staple, this YETI cooler will keep food and drinks cold for hours on end.

HAMMAKA TRAILER HITCH STAND & CRADLE CHAIRS SET

Who hasn't wanted a portable hammock chair?! This supplies you with a trailer hitch stand and two cradle chairs with hooks so that you can mount the cradle chairs on the back of your RV or truck, ensuring you're ready for a day of lounging out in the parking lot before the game. It even comes with detachable armrests and a foot rest.

CORKCICLE DECAPITATOR BOTTLE CAP OPENER

The Decapitator! Ditch the old-school opener or use-your-teeth method and open your beer or soda bottles with one simple push of a button.

GOAL ZERO YETI 150 PORTABLE POWER STATION

This small generator alternative uses a 168Wh lead acid battery to charge up to five devices at once, so you'll never have to worry about a low battery.

AKORN JR. MINI GRILL

This compact grill is easy to carry and clean, making it the ideal grill for bringing to and from the stadium.

BIOLITE BASECAMP STOVE

This 20-pound stove with foldable legs is excellent for multitasking: you can cook over wood and charge your devices at the same time.

WONDERBAG

Want to cook some great food and make an impact? This non-electric slow-cooker requires zero plugs (the bag itself does all the slow-cooking), and for each bag purchased in the U.S., one is also donated to a family in need in Africa.

DOUBLE UP CAN COOLER KOOZIE

Talk about efficient: This allows you to hold two beers in one koozie so that once you're done with the first, a still-cold second one will be only a koozie-flip away.

INSTAGATE: TAILGATE IN A BOX

Last-second planners, rejoice: Order yourself one of these and you'll get a foldable grill, tools, charcoal, plates, cups, utensils, napkins, a bottle opener, and even a trash bag, all in one place.

FLIPPING AWESOME GRILL-A-TONGS

Tell Dad or Grandpa just how awesome they are with these grill-a-tongs, which can be customized with their names.

ADVENTURE ULTRA CHARGER

Worried about your phone or camera running out of juice as you tailgate the day away? This compact 13,400 mAh portable charger will let you charge a variety of devices at the same time, and in addition to its USB ports, it also offers a standard AC plug.